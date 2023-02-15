'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals 'Relationship Status' Ahead Of First Valentine's Day Since Kody Split
Sister Wives star Meri Brown took to Instagram on Monday, February 13, to give fans an update on her feelings ahead of her very first Valentine's Day since confirming her split from ex-husband Kody.
"Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude," a quote shared to her Instagram Story read. A second noted, "If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up."
On Tuesday, February 14, the TLC star shared several other Instagram Stories hinting at battling melancholy feelings on the special holiday set aside for celebrating romance. One sent messages of love to those going through a breakup, feeling unworthy and struggling with loving themselves, while the fourth Instagram Story compared facing difficulties in life to a butterfly's transformation.
"Perhaps the butterfly is proof that you can go through a great deal of darkness and still become something beautiful," the quote said.
This comes weeks after Meri and Kody announced they made the decision to end their more than 30-year marriage after failing to mend their rocky relationship that had been riddled with countless ups and downs documented in the show.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote in a statement at the time. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."
Meanwhile, the 51-year-old is also dealing with the pressures of recent child abuse allegations thrown at her by several of the Brown family kids.
As OK! previously reported, Paedon, 24, led the charge in mid-January, claiming Meri's mistreatment of them went "so far past verbal" and that they were "never safe" around her.
Gwendlyn Brown, 21, partially confirmed his accusations, confessing that the mother-of-one — who shares 27-year-old Leon with Kody — was "scary" at times, while Mykelti, 26, firmly stated that Meri will never be "part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up."
Meri has yet to publicly address the allegations.
