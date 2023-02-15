'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals 'Relationship Status' Ahead Of First Valentine's Day Since Kody Split

This comes weeks after Meri and Kody announced they made the decision to end their more than 30-year marriage after failing to mend their rocky relationship that had been riddled with countless ups and downs documented in the show.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote in a statement at the time. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."