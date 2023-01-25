'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Confirms Meri Will Never Be A Part Of Her Kids' Lives 'Because Of The Trauma' She Endured As A Child
Sister Wives alum Mykelti Padron (neé Brown) has clarified that Meri will not ever be a part of her family's life because of how she treated her as a child.
Following claims from her siblings — including Paedon, Gwendlyn and Madison — that their father's first wife was cruel to them as kids, Mykelti opened up about the alleged verbal abuse she endured from Meri.
"I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her," the mother-of-three — she shares Avalon, Archer and Ace with husband Tony — began in a Patreon video reposted to Instagram by reality television blogger Without A Crystal Ball.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR MYKELTI BROWN SLAMS MERI FOR BEING UPSET WITH KODY AFTER SHE 'CHEATED': IT'S 'UNFAIR'
"I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me," she added. "She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger."
And while the 26-year-old admitted that they are "cordial" at the moment, as they both work for LulaRoe and occasionally come in contact with each other, the history of mistreatment has severely altered the course of their relationship.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR PAEDON BROWN CLAIMS DAD KODY DEMANDED TLC CONTRACTS BAN HIS KIDS FROM SAYING 'ANYTHING NEGATIVE' ABOUT HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA
"She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up," Mykelti explained, before pointing out that she doesn't believe Meri is a "terrible person," but she also doesn't consider her a "nice person."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Goes Axe Throwing On Adventurous Night Out Following Kody Split
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Slams Kody and Robyn's 'Ironic' COVID Rules, Claims They 'Don't Believe In Vaccines'
- Gwendlyn Brown Beams Next To Fiancée Beatriz Queiroz After Weighing In On Meri Abuse Claims
Mykelti further revealed she "honestly" believed that she "got the brunt" of the abuse, noting that her siblings have told her "multiple times" that she received "the worst" of what Meri had dished out. She also stated that the abuse gradually tapered off as the children got old enough to "fight back."
According to her brother, Paedon, this also happened in part because Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, chose to intervene. As OK! previously reported, the 24-year-old claimed he could "never hate Robyn," because she "opened several eyes" to what was going on between Meri and his siblings.
"Robyn probably saved several of our lives," he insisted. "Not definitely, but very maybe."