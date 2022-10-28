'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody
Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody.
The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans.
"Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12."
This is the second month in a row that the 51-year-old has hit the Southern California amusement park with friends. On Wednesday, September 14, Meri shared a sweet snapshot of her view from Disneyland to her Instagram Story as she lounged near the park's entrance and took in the gorgeous sight of fireworks exploding in the night sky.
"Some sit with their feet by the ocean," she captioned the photo. "Me? I sit with my feet by Disneyland!"
This comes soon after her fellow sister wife Robyn confessed she wouldn't hold it against Meri if she chose to leave her rocky relationship with the father-of-18.
"As much as I would be devastated, I wouldn’t blame Meri if she got tired of hanging on and decided to give up," Kody's fourth wife shared during a confessional in a recent sneak peek.
As OK! previously reported, Robyn and Meri recently commiserated over their husband's double standards on jealousy and plural marriage as the 51-year-old continues to feel pushed away by Kody.
"Kody used to say to me all the time, 'Why do you have these emotions? When you know that it's right that they're in the family. Why do you feel like this?'" Meri revealed. "Because I’m human!"
Robyn immediately chimed in that he would be a "nutcase" if he had to deal with more husbands in the picture, rather than four wives.
"Whenever it comes to guys in his wives’ lives," she noted, "He gets funny."