'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Warns Not To 'Look Back At Your Past In Shame' After Kids Accuse Her Of Abuse

Mykelti followed up with her own revelation that she had chosen not to have a relationship with the mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 27, with Kody — adding that she didn't believe the former sister wife was a "terrible person" but she also didn't consider her to be a "nice person."

"She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up," she continued at the time. "She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger."

Meri has yet to respond directly to the allegations.