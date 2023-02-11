OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meri Brown
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Warns Not To 'Look Back At Your Past In Shame' After Kids Accuse Her Of Abuse

sister wives meri brown thriving crumbling marriage kodypp
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram
By:

Feb. 11 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meri Brown took to her Instagram Story to share a quote about learning from her past, weeks after Christine and Kody's 24-year-old son, Paedon Brown, slammed the TLC star with abuse allegations.

"The butterfly does not look at the caterpillar in shame, just as you should not look back at your past in shame," the quote attributed to Anthony Gucciardi read in Meri's Friday, February 10, social media update. "Your past was part of your own transformation."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown warns dont look back on past in shame
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

As OK! previously reported, Paedon accused Meri of being "abrasive" to several of the Brown family children when they were much younger, noting that her mistreatment eventually went "so far past verbal" and that they were "never safe around her."

Gwendlyn, 21, later partially confirmed his recollection, noting that Meri was "scary" sometimes, but that she only remembered her getting violent one time. Janelle's daughter Madison has also previously hinted at Meri's allegedly abusive behavior.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown thriving crumbling marriage kody
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Mykelti followed up with her own revelation that she had chosen not to have a relationship with the mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 27, with Kody — adding that she didn't believe the former sister wife was a "terrible person" but she also didn't consider her to be a "nice person."

"She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up," she continued at the time. "She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger."

Meri has yet to respond directly to the allegations.

MORE ON:
Meri Brown
Article continues below advertisement
myhkelti
Source: @mykeltip/Instagram

As the accusations continue to mount, the Brown family patriarch has also refused to comment on the dicey situation, with a source speculating that it's possible Kody has been advised not to address the allegations because he is still living with minor children in his home.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"He seems to only be worried about himself right now. He's in a really weird mood," the insider dished. "He's seeking power again. He feels like he's the one who lost control and lost his values."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.