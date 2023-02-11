'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Warns Not To 'Look Back At Your Past In Shame' After Kids Accuse Her Of Abuse
Meri Brown took to her Instagram Story to share a quote about learning from her past, weeks after Christine and Kody's 24-year-old son, Paedon Brown, slammed the TLC star with abuse allegations.
"The butterfly does not look at the caterpillar in shame, just as you should not look back at your past in shame," the quote attributed to Anthony Gucciardi read in Meri's Friday, February 10, social media update. "Your past was part of your own transformation."
As OK! previously reported, Paedon accused Meri of being "abrasive" to several of the Brown family children when they were much younger, noting that her mistreatment eventually went "so far past verbal" and that they were "never safe around her."
Gwendlyn, 21, later partially confirmed his recollection, noting that Meri was "scary" sometimes, but that she only remembered her getting violent one time. Janelle's daughter Madison has also previously hinted at Meri's allegedly abusive behavior.
Mykelti followed up with her own revelation that she had chosen not to have a relationship with the mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 27, with Kody — adding that she didn't believe the former sister wife was a "terrible person" but she also didn't consider her to be a "nice person."
"She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up," she continued at the time. "She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger."
Meri has yet to respond directly to the allegations.
As the accusations continue to mount, the Brown family patriarch has also refused to comment on the dicey situation, with a source speculating that it's possible Kody has been advised not to address the allegations because he is still living with minor children in his home.
"He seems to only be worried about himself right now. He's in a really weird mood," the insider dished. "He's seeking power again. He feels like he's the one who lost control and lost his values."
