'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On Self Doubt & 'Strength' Following Child Abuse Allegations

As OK! previously reported, Christine Brown and Kody's 24-year-old son, Paedon, led the charge against the mother-of-one in mid-January when he claimed "abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words" to describe how Meri treated them as children.

"It moves so far past verbal," he added at the time. "Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."

Mykelti, 26, and Gwendlyn, 21, later partially confirmed their brother's accusations, admitting that Meri was "scary" and "verbally abusive" to some of the kids when they were much younger.