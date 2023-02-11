'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On Self Doubt & 'Strength' Following Child Abuse Allegations
Sister Wives star Meri Brown appeared to take a moment to ponder the struggle between private insecurities and true inner strength weeks after being hit with child abuse allegations by several of the Brown family kids.
"Don't forget, while you're busy doubting yourself, someone else is admiring your strength," Meri shared a quote credited to Kristen Butler to her Instagram Story late Thursday night, February 9.
As OK! previously reported, Christine Brown and Kody's 24-year-old son, Paedon, led the charge against the mother-of-one in mid-January when he claimed "abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words" to describe how Meri treated them as children.
"It moves so far past verbal," he added at the time. "Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."
Mykelti, 26, and Gwendlyn, 21, later partially confirmed their brother's accusations, admitting that Meri was "scary" and "verbally abusive" to some of the kids when they were much younger.
Meri has not directly responded to the accusations, but it appears that between the rumors of abuse and the 51-year-old's bombshell split from the Brown family patriarch, the recent drama surrounding the reality star may effect her time on the show.
According to "Tender Loving Care...?" podcast co-host Pauline Bithell, producers didn't expect Kody and Meri to "fall out so badly," and while Meri will still be "be featured a little bit" in Season 18 of Sister Wives, fans can expect her to "hardly" make "any appearances."
Kody has also failed to confirm or deny the rumors of his former wife's abuse, and according to a source, it may not happen anytime soon. An insider claimed the 53-year-old is likely "being advised to not talk about it at all" to avoid potential legal issues because he still has small children living in his home.
"He seems to only be worried about himself right now. He's in a really weird mood," the insider continued. "He's seeking power again. He feels like he's the one who lost control and lost his values."
Kody and Meri tied the knot in 1990. Following over 30 years of marriage and many years of relationship struggles, the duo announced they had decided to officially end their relationship.
