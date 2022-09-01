‘Sister Wives’ Star Paedon Brown Shares Embarrassing Story On Being Caught Buying NSFW Items
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown is spilling the tea on some of his most embarrassing moments since stepping into the limelight for TLC's hit show.
In a TikTok shared on Tuesday, August 30, the 24-year-old — who is Christine and Kody's son — told fans the story of a time he was recognized as a reality star while attempting to discretely buy several NSFW items.
"Do you know how awkward it is to be in a store buying lubricant and condoms, and the cashier says, 'Hey, are you Paedon Brown from Sister Wives?'" Paedon said in the 34-second clip.
"And then she's like, 'Oh, I love your mom Christine, she's my favorite,' and I'm like, 'Thank you,' and then she looks down and sees what I'm buying," he continued. "Ohhh my gosh. It's weird. It's so embarrassing."
"I love when people come up to me. I love when people compliment my mother. It's amazing," he added, clarifying his love for his fans. "But in that specific instance, oh my god."
Fans flocked to the comment section to laugh with the young television personality. One user replied, "Well at least she knows that Paedon from Sister Wives is a responsible lover 😂," with another joking, "I guess Robyn's purity speech wasn’t as effective as she’d hoped," referring to an infamous scene from an earlier episode.
This isn't the first time Paedon has opened up about growing up in a plural marriage household. He regular takes to social media to dish the details on his unconventional upbringing, from not getting along with Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, to how his relationship with his father suffered due to having 17 siblings.
"He mainly tried to focus on the younger kids," Paedon explained in a February podcast interview. "When there's another one born, I don't want to say...favorite is the wrong word, but favorite is the best example I can give. With a new child he needed to protect."