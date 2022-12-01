'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.
Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus.
"Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."
AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER WIVES' STARS CHRISTINE & ROBYN BROWN REUNITE FOR THE BIRTH OF MYKELTI PADRON'S TWIN BOYS
Her oldest daughter, Aurora, 20 — whom she had with her ex-husband before meeting the father-of-18 — later says she was "crying and praying" out of fear that her mother "might die."
Meanwhile, Robyn, 44, was also seen struggling with anxieties of her own about battling the potentially deadly illness in the midst of the pandemic.
"I didn't want to say goodbye to my kids," she tearfully admits of her hesitation to check herself into the hospital. "I didn't want to say goodbye because I didn't want it to be the last time I saw them."
Kody was so concerned about her condition that despite his case not being nearly as severe, he contemplated admitting himself to the hospital to be closer to her. However, Kody ultimately chose not to, knowing he could be taking a bed from someone who needed it more.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN QUESTIONS THE TIMELINE OF CHRISTINE & KODY'S RELATIONSHIP TROUBLES: 'I REMEMBER WHAT WAS GOING ON'
"Seems like a waste for me to be going in there and playing sick when there's people who might be dying or Robyn who's passing out," he reveals, before lamenting, "She sounds pretty bad. She says, 'I'm sitting here just wasting away,' ... I think that I was sitting there wondering if she was going to live."
Meanwhile, as OK! previously reported, a popular social media personality called out the entire Sister Wives storyline, suggesting that either TLC or Kody and Robyn themselves were milking the Covid diagnosis for ratings.
"The facts: Robyn is laying in a bed in an ER. This is evident by the bed size, bench next to the bed and the fact that her jacket and bag are next to the bed," blogger Katie Joy wrote next to a screenshot from the trailer. "Robyn is not in critical condition in this image. She is not receiving oxygen or any life supporting treatments that would make her critical. Robyn is not dying in this image."