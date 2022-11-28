Awkward? Estranged 'Sister Wives' Stars Christine & Robyn Brown Reunite For The Birth Of Mykelti Padron's Twin Boys
Despite currently being at odds, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown put their differences aside for Mykelti Padron. The Sister Wives stars were both on hand to welcome the 26-year-old's newborn twin boys, Archer and Ace Padron.
"Just want to Thank! Our Amazing Moms that came to help us . Y’all the best !! 🔥🧍♀️#ateam," Mykelti's husband, Tony Padron, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram photo, where both the former and current sister wives posed with the proud papa.
Mykelti is the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, and already shares 1-year-old daughter Avalon with Tony.
The reunion comes as Christine and Robyn have been estranged in the aftermath of the 50-year-old's split from the patriarch last year.
During the Sunday, November 27, episode of the hit TLC series, Kody's fourth wife expressed her issues with Christine's decision to leave the family after 25 years. "It's really hard to be optimistic when a bomb just went off and blew up all your hopes," Robyn said. "The collateral damage will last for generations."
During the explosive 17th season of the show, Christine made it clear that aside from close pal and Kody's second wife, Janelle Brown, she would need some distance from her former spouse, Robyn and his first wife, Meri Brown.
"I was a little bit not sure, but we're fine," Christine revealed in a recent episode, referring to her relationship with Robyn. "You know, it's hard, it's difficult, but we're hopefully going to be fine. I think I was optimistic that we were going to be besties, so I'm not quite sure about that, but we'll see."
Luckily, Mykelti has maintained a strong bond with Robyn throughout her parents' split. As OK! previously reported, she told the 44-year-old she would always be a special part of her life no matter what.
"You're still Mom, Robyn," the new mother-of-three declared, before her husband sweetly added, "And Grandma."