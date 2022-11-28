Awkward? Estranged 'Sister Wives' Stars Christine & Robyn Brown Reunite For The Birth Of Mykelti Padron's Twin Boys

Despite currently being at odds, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown put their differences aside for Mykelti Padron. The Sister Wives stars were both on hand to welcome the 26-year-old's newborn twin boys, Archer and Ace Padron.

"Just want to Thank! Our Amazing Moms that came to help us . Y’all the best !! 🔥🧍‍♀️#ateam," Mykelti's husband, Tony Padron, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram photo, where both the former and current sister wives posed with the proud papa.

Mykelti is the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, and already shares 1-year-old daughter Avalon with Tony.