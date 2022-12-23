Polygamous 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard's Wives Both Leave Him: Source

Starting a trend? Sister Wives Season 7 guest star Nathanael Richard, 41, is a single man. It's been confirmed that both of the polygamist's wives, Rebecca, 39, and Christina, 40, made the decision to leave him.

Court records show that Rebecca, who he had been married to for more than 20 years, filed for divorce in May of this year. The case was moved to a new county a few months later and they are scheduled for their next hearing in January.