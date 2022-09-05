'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown's 5 Biggest Bombshells Since Leaving The Brown Family Home

The father-of-eighteen's insistence on strict COVID safety protocols — which included sanitizing mail and distancing from close family members living in separate homes for months on end — was a major breaking point for several of the wives and children in Season 16. However, Paedon dropped the bombshell in March that Kody chose not to get the COVID vaccine, prompting social media outrage from fans.

"For me Kody being unvaccinated is in line with what he’s been doing all along— setting (and changing) his rules for the family to justify his choices," one user wrote on Reddit. "He didn’t want to see his other wives so he was 'protecting the children' by staying only at Robyn's."

It is unclear if Kody has been vaccinated since Paedon's initial video.