'Sleepy' Donald Trump Mocked for Snoozing During Discussion About Maternity Health: 'I’d Expect Nothing Less'
May 11 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was trying to get some shut-eye during a meeting about women's health on Monday, May 11, at the Oval Office.
The president, 79, sat at his desk and was caught dozing off as several women stood behind him and spoke about the maternity mortality rate in the U.S.
In footage captured from the event shared to X, Trump closed his eyes for a brief moment before quickly snapping them open. He did this several times as he tried to stay awake during the meeting.
Fans called out his seemingly disrespectful behavior on social media, with one writing: "He doesn’t give a fat flying f---."
"At least he finally quit talking," another joked.
Donald Trump Declared Himself as the 'Father of Fertility'
"He’s too old for the job," someone noted of the POTUS, while one user chimed in: "Grandpa's sleeeeeeepy!"
Other viewers noted Trump "doesn't care" about the issue at hand, with someone penning: "A subject Trump couldn't GAF [give a f---] about."
"I’d expect nothing less from the 'Father of Fertility,'" another person quipped.
Elsewhere during the discussion, the businessman asserted he was the "Father of Fertility."
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He told the audience he turned into the patriarch of reproduction in preparation for the meeting, having quickly read up on maternity health just before the Oval Office summit.
In October 2024, the politician also touched on the in vitro fertilization procedure and declared himself the "Father of IVF."
During a Fox News town hall event at the time, Trump took a question from a crowd member who asked him about abortion bans and if the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade "will affect their ability to access IVF and other fertility treatments."
Donald Trump Previously Discussed IVF
Trump mentioned he was "totally in favor of IVF" and "understood" how the process worked after researching it.
IVF is a procedure where eggs are harvested from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Once this course is concluded, the fertilized embryos are placed in a uterus so babies can develop to full term.
He later took to his Truth Social account and wrote: "Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!"
"I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby," he continued.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also said on Monday the United States is facing a “fertility crisis."
The 72-year-old stated male fertility rates are lower than they have ever been since the 1970s and cited the low sperm counts as evidence of what he believes is a long-term public health issue.