Jill Duggar Reveals Father Jim Bob's 'Controlling' Reaction to Her Fertility Struggles

Jill Duggar revealed her dad, Jim Bob, had a surprising reaction when she told him she may not physically be able to have any more children.

During an appearance on a November installment of the "Ask Dr. Julie Hanks" podcast, the mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 8, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 1, with husband Derick Dillard — spoke about her complicated feelings regarding not having as many children as her parents did.