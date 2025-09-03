or
Donald Trump's Health Concerns Explode as President's Hands Appear to Be Different 'Colors' in Shocking Photo

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked health concerns after his hands appeared to be different 'colors' in a new photo.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s latest appearance has once again stirred up speculation about his health.

The 79-year-old president, who seemed short of breath in a recent interview, was photographed at an event where it wasn’t his usual navy suit and maroon tie turning heads, but his hands that set off a frenzy online.

In the viral snapshot, one hand appeared unusually pale while the other looked noticeably flushed. The odd contrast quickly set off waves of chatter on social media.

“Look closely: Trump’s left hand and right hand aren’t the same color,” one X user wrote.

image of Donald Trump’s hands looked two different colors in a viral photo.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s hands looked two different colors in a viral photo.

Another close-up highlighted the difference even more, with a follower adding, “Something is definitely not right.”

Reactions poured in, from “Yikes,” to theories like, “He’s being injected with something to keep him going.”

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X
One critic chimed in, writing, “They’re getting better at the concealer,” while another joked, “Looks like plastic wrap. Eww.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s appearance has raised eyebrows.

Just last week, photos showing a bruised hand had people speculating he was hiding an illness — or worse. Journalist Laura Rozen even pointed out that his official calendar showed no meetings at the time.

“Trump has no public events scheduled all weekend. Don’t believe he was seen today either,” she posted.

image of Donald Trump denied the rumors about being sick.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump denied the rumors about being sick.

Trump tried to silence the rumors by resurfacing at his golf club in Sterling, Va., on Saturday, August 30. The next day, he fired back on Truth Social, insisting, "I've never felt better in my life."

Source: @acnewsiticcs/X
When asked about the health rumors during a September 2 Oval Office speech, Trump seemed caught off guard.

"Really? I haven't heard that," he said when a reporter brought up claims he had died over Labor Day weekend. "It's crazy. Last week I did numerous news conferences and they went very well, like this is going well. And then I didn't do anything for two days and they said, 'There might be something wrong with him.'"

He then shifted the focus to former President Joe Biden.

"Biden wouldn't do them for months, you wouldn't see him, and they never said there was anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest shape,” he pointed out.

image of The president had previously taken a jab at Joe Biden online while brushing off rumors about his death.
Source: MEGA

The president had previously taken a jab at Joe Biden online while brushing off rumors about his death.

Trump went on to defend his activity over the holiday weekend.

"I did an interview that lasted for about an hour and a half with somebody, that was on one of your competitors. I did a number of long truths. I think pretty pointed truths. I also went out to visit some people on the club I own on the Potomac River," he said. "I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff. Well, it's fake news. It's so fake!"

image of Donald Trump's doctor said his hand issue is 'minor.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's doctor said his hand issue is 'minor.'

Last month, his physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, addressed the politician's hand issue, calling the discoloration “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

Back in July, the White House confirmed Trump has chronic venous insufficiency — something Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as a “benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” She reassured the public that the commander-in-chief is otherwise in “excellent health.”

