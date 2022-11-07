Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Reveals 'My Body Will Tell Me When I'm Ready To Stop' Playing The Sport

Over the years, the athlete has won a Grand Slam and defeated some of the greats, including Serena Williams.

"When I first started playing tennis, I never thought I'd be this good or make this much money or be ranked as high as I've been. I never thought I'd win a Grand Slam, I was just playing for fun and really enjoying it," she notes. "Obviously, as I've accomplished so many great things in my career, I've had some moments where I'm like, 'Wow, I really want a Grand Slam' or whatever it is. It's been an interesting journey and interesting ride."

She adds, "I'm happy that I'm still having exciting moments and good times — and I'm still able to enjoy it. I never thought I'd have great accomplishments and do all of these great things. I am appreciative and grateful for the opportunity to be really good at a sport and do something that I like for a living."