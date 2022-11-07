Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Reveals 'My Body Will Tell Me When I'm Ready To Stop' Playing The Sport
Sloane Stephens is a stellar tennis player, but she knows that all good things must come to an end — eventually.
"I think my body will tell me when I'm ready to stop, but I do think I have another three years in me. If I'm 33 when I retire, that sounds nice, so at least another three years," the 29-year-old, who teamed up with Icy Hot PRO, a next-level pain reliever for muscles and joints that have been pushed to their limits by delivering the powerful combination of two maximum-strength pain relievers: menthol and camphor, exclusively tells OK!.
Over the years, the athlete has won a Grand Slam and defeated some of the greats, including Serena Williams.
"When I first started playing tennis, I never thought I'd be this good or make this much money or be ranked as high as I've been. I never thought I'd win a Grand Slam, I was just playing for fun and really enjoying it," she notes. "Obviously, as I've accomplished so many great things in my career, I've had some moments where I'm like, 'Wow, I really want a Grand Slam' or whatever it is. It's been an interesting journey and interesting ride."
She adds, "I'm happy that I'm still having exciting moments and good times — and I'm still able to enjoy it. I never thought I'd have great accomplishments and do all of these great things. I am appreciative and grateful for the opportunity to be really good at a sport and do something that I like for a living."
Though Stephens is looking forward to what next year will bring, she's soaking up this time period.
"I do it all!" she quips. "I'm going to get my nails done, get my hair done, I'm going to the spa, I'm doing all the things that you want to do but you never find time to do. I have the whole day, so I am like, 'What can I do next?' I am eating at all my favorite restaurants, seeing new things — all these things that are helpful to your body ... just to feel something new."
"We're done now for the season, which is great, and this time I am excited to have off and do some training blocks and get ready for next year," she exclaims. "Everyone's looking forward to playing good matches and winning and improve our rankings. The beginning of the year is always important to have a good result and start the year well."
These days, Stephens is excited about her partnership with Icy Hot PRO. "I've never been on a squad before since I play an individual sport, and when Icy Hot approached me about the squad, it just made sense. I play professional tennis and having any type of recovery enhancement and being able to have something extra that helps me is great," she says. "Icy Hot PRO has been helpful because I love the product in general, and when I'm training, I use so many different things to try to get that little extra edge — whether it's cupping, scraping or a manual massage. So having Icy Hot PRO means that everyone can use it. The spray works best for me because I'm able to apply it and keep going, and I feel good about it."
"Having it in the cream is better for my trainer so they can massage it and you feel it immediately, which is great," she adds. "That's how I've been using it and it's been beneficial for me."