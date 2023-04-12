OK Magazine
King Charles 'Furious' At Prince Andrew For Refusing To Vacate Royal Property, Brothers' Relationship Has 'Never Been This Bad': Source

By:

Apr. 12 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry isn't the only one on King Charles' bad side.

According to a report, the monarch asked disgraced brother Prince Andrew to move out the $37 million Royal Lodge in Windsor, but so far, he's refused to comply, which has Charles up in arms.

Source: mega

Andrew has lived in the abode since 2003, but since he was stripped of his royal titles and duties due to his sexual assault scandal, Charles wants him to vacate the property and seemingly fade into the background. As a compromise, the king allegedly offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, the home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from — though Sussexes do have until May to move out all of their belongings.

Still, that offer didn't sit well with Andrew, who "doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio," an insider explained to one outlet.

Time is of the essence, as it's believed Charles wants Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his family to move into the Windsor home, but Andrew refuses to budge.

"Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad," the source spilled. "It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated."

However, one royal expert noted Charles has a trick up his sleeve in order to get what he wants.

"While I don’t think we will see Charles calling the bailiffs in, he can turn the screws more on Andrew by cutting off his money even more," author Nigel Hawthorne told the outlet. "Andrew has very little money of his own — which is partly why he depends on his rich businessmen friends to fund him. If he can’t afford the maintenance on a large place like Royal Lodge, he may begin to see that he will have no choice but to move."

Page Six talked to Hawthorne and the insiders regarding Charles and Andrew's crumbling relationship.

