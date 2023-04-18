Ungrateful Prince Andrew 'Pushing Back' On Brother King Charles' Requests Despite Monarch's Kind Gestures, Shares Author
Though King Charles is doing his best to include his disgraced brother Prince Andrew in royal events, the latter has shown little gratitude for the gestures.
According to reports, the new monarch has ordered Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, but The King author Christopher Andersen said the "unwilling" father-of-two "has been dragging his heels" on the matter.
"Charles is sending the message that he is not casting Andrew out entirely, and one would think the Duke of York would be grateful for that and just pack up and move into the smaller quarters Charles has selected for him," Andersen explained to an outlet. "Unfortunately, rather than making King Charles' life easier, Andrew is pushing back. It's a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished."
It should also be noted that Charles isn't kicking him to the curb, as he reportedly offered him the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the royal residence Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from.
While offering Frogmore Cottage to his sibling seems like an olive branch of sorts, Andrew reportedly thinks the sovereign is just trying to butter him up so he willingly stays in the background.
"Andrew is trapped between a rock and a hard place," she explained. "He knows he has to play the game to stay in the fold but feels like he is shrinking under King Charles’ reign. He was never particularly close to his older brother, but Charles’ plans are making Andrew especially resentful."
The situation is only adding to Charles' stress, as he also has to worry about what will go down when Prince Harry returns to the U.K. for the May 6 coronation.
"By deciding to attend his father's coronation alone, Harry has taken some of the pressure off and perhaps opened the door a tiny crack to an inevitable reconciliation. But there is still so much animosity between Harry and William," Andersen added. "It's hard to imagine how or when they will fully repair what was once a strong brotherly bond."
