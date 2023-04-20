Sarah Ferguson Wants Disgraced Prince Andrew To 'Get On With His Life,' Insists 'He's Such A Good Man' After Assault Scandal
Sarah Ferguson is sticking up for her ex!
On Thursday, April 20, Ferguson, also known as "Fergie," made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she spoke about her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew.
"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him… let him get on with his life to rebuild," the 63-year-old raved about her former lover.
The red-haired royal’s statement came after the prince was accused for sexually assaulting a minor in the United States. Although the lawsuit was settled back in February of 2022, King Charles’ younger brother has continued to face backlash. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount to alleged victim Virginia Giuffre. Additionally, the 63-year-old prince had ties to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein, which is how he met Giuffre in the first place.
This was not the first time that Fergie has stood by her former hubby amid the horrific scandal.
As OK! previously reported, although the pair divorced in 1996, the Duchess of York said she’ll "always be there" for Andrew.
"During the last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," she said, referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
She said "when Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss," a.k.a. the Queen, but Fergie will now have to take care of Andrew all on her own.
Not only does the mother-of-two support him emotionally, but also financially. Fergie spilled back in March that post-scandal she has been footing all his expenses.
"Since he stepped back [from royal duties] he doesn't actually take taxpayers' money. And I'm in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work," she explained.
"All I will say is that for many years now – it started with Budgie the Little Helicopter – I've really pushed to look after my girls and to contribute to the York family life," she added.
The former flames still live together, regardless of their marital status, and share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.