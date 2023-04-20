Sarah Ferguson Wants Disgraced Prince Andrew To 'Get On With His Life,' Insists 'He's Such A Good Man' After Assault Scandal

"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him… let him get on with his life to rebuild," the 63-year-old raved about her former lover.

The red-haired royal’s statement came after the prince was accused for sexually assaulting a minor in the United States. Although the lawsuit was settled back in February of 2022, King Charles’ younger brother has continued to face backlash. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount to alleged victim Virginia Giuffre. Additionally, the 63-year-old prince had ties to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein, which is how he met Giuffre in the first place.