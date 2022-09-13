Snooki Says Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Everything That She Wants And She's Genuinely Happy' As Divorce Rumors Continue To Swirl

“I think in general, we just want Tori to be happy and Tori to be Tori,” the reality television staple added.

And it seems the MTV maven would know. Despite only being on the air for just over one year, Snooki says that the 90210 alum has gotten close to her new costars, which also include figure skater Adam Rippon and comic Teddy Ray.

TORI SPELLING STEPS OUT WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT & MOM CANDY FOLLOWING PUBLIC FEUDS

“She was just like, ‘I can really be my true self with you guys because you don’t judge me,’” Snooki shared of a conversation she once had with the actress. “And I’m like, ‘I would never judge anybody.’ Because who am I to judge? I’m a hot mess myself,” the television personality continued, dubbing herself “a ‘messy mawma.’”