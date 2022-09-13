Snooki Says Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Everything That She Wants And She's Genuinely Happy' As Divorce Rumors Continue To Swirl
Doing just fine!
Amid several recent outings with estranged husband Dean McDermott, it seems actress Tori Spelling is in a great place — at least according to her Messyness co-host, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.
“The fact that she’s doing everything that she wants and she’s genuinely happy and she’s trying to have the best life, that’s all we want for her,” the Jersey Shore star explained in a new interview published on Monday, September 12.
“I think in general, we just want Tori to be happy and Tori to be Tori,” the reality television staple added.
And it seems the MTV maven would know. Despite only being on the air for just over one year, Snooki says that the 90210 alum has gotten close to her new costars, which also include figure skater Adam Rippon and comic Teddy Ray.
TORI SPELLING STEPS OUT WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT & MOM CANDY FOLLOWING PUBLIC FEUDS
“She was just like, ‘I can really be my true self with you guys because you don’t judge me,’” Snooki shared of a conversation she once had with the actress. “And I’m like, ‘I would never judge anybody.’ Because who am I to judge? I’m a hot mess myself,” the television personality continued, dubbing herself “a ‘messy mawma.’”
“So, the fact that she can just enjoy herself and let loose and tell the crazy Tori stories and we don’t judge her, we live for it, I feel like she’s so comfortable,” Snooki continued of her castmate. “So I love the fact that we can give Tori that and we have that relationship, like all of us.”
TORI SPELLING ADMITS SHE & HUBBY DEAN MCDERMOTT HAVE 'DIFFERENT' PARENTING STYLES AS SPLIT RUMORS SWIRL
And it seems her MTV family aren’t the only people Spelling has seemingly gotten closer with recently. In July, OK! reported that the blonde babe and McDermott were reportedly working through their issues, attempting to salvage their marriage.
"Dean has been working on himself so much in hopes to save his marriage," an insider spilled. "He knows where he was falling short in their marriage.”
Snooki’s comments first appeared in Page Six.