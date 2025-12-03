Sober Lindsay Lohan Caught Vaping 12 Years After Substance Abuse Battles: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan was spotted taking a long drag out of her electronic cigarette, 12 years after she began her sobriety journey. The Freakier Friday star, 39, was caught vaping while out and about with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son, Luai, 2, in Miami on December 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lindsay Lohan took a drag from her vape pen.

Lohan donned a white tank minidress, slip-ons and large black sunglasses as she pushed her son in his stroller. Her husband walked along beside her as they ambled along the sunny beach boardwalk. The trio then stopped for some sweet treats and ice cream on their walk. Lohan was later seen sitting down with a friend when she pulled out her blue vape pen.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan Has Been Sober Since 2013

Source: MEGA The former child star has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years.

Lohan — who has been enjoying quite the career renaissance in recent years — spent a good part of the late 2000s and early 2010s struggling with substance abuse issues. The Mean Girls icon has been sober since August 2013, after leaving a rehab facility. Since 2014, she has been residing in Dubai to help her get away from the limelight. In 2007, her life hit a roadblock when she experienced trauma while filming the horror flick I Know Who Killed Me. That same year, she was twice convicted of drunk driving, once for cocaine usage and went to rehab three times.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Had a Downward Spiral in 2007

Source: MEGA Lohan donned a white tank minidress, slip-ons and large black sunglasses for the outing.

She told Piers Morgan at the time that her arrests were “totally irresponsible – a stupid mistake." “And from then on, the press were on me all the time,” Lohan noted. “It was the first time I’d taken drugs. I was out in a club with people I shouldn’t have been with, and took cocaine, and got in the car. It was so stupid.” She also voluntary checked herself into the Wonderland Center while filming I Know Who Killed Me.

Source: MEGA The actress has been sober since 2013.