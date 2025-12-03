or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Lindsay Lohan
OK LogoHEALTH

Sober Lindsay Lohan Caught Vaping 12 Years After Substance Abuse Battles: Photos

image of Lindsay Lohan was seen smoking while out and about in Miami.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan was seen smoking while out and about in Miami.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan was spotted taking a long drag out of her electronic cigarette, 12 years after she began her sobriety journey.

The Freakier Friday star, 39, was caught vaping while out and about with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son, Luai, 2, in Miami on December 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Lindsay Lohan took a drag from her vape pen.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan took a drag from her vape pen.

Lohan donned a white tank minidress, slip-ons and large black sunglasses as she pushed her son in his stroller. Her husband walked along beside her as they ambled along the sunny beach boardwalk.

The trio then stopped for some sweet treats and ice cream on their walk. Lohan was later seen sitting down with a friend when she pulled out her blue vape pen.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan Has Been Sober Since 2013

image of The former child star has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years.
Source: MEGA

The former child star has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years.

Lohan — who has been enjoying quite the career renaissance in recent years — spent a good part of the late 2000s and early 2010s struggling with substance abuse issues.

The Mean Girls icon has been sober since August 2013, after leaving a rehab facility. Since 2014, she has been residing in Dubai to help her get away from the limelight.

In 2007, her life hit a roadblock when she experienced trauma while filming the horror flick I Know Who Killed Me. That same year, she was twice convicted of drunk driving, once for cocaine usage and went to rehab three times.

MORE ON:
Lindsay Lohan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Had a Downward Spiral in 2007

image of Lohan donned a white tank minidress, slip-ons and large black sunglasses for the outing.
Source: MEGA

Lohan donned a white tank minidress, slip-ons and large black sunglasses for the outing.

She told Piers Morgan at the time that her arrests were “totally irresponsible – a stupid mistake."

“And from then on, the press were on me all the time,” Lohan noted. “It was the first time I’d taken drugs. I was out in a club with people I shouldn’t have been with, and took cocaine, and got in the car. It was so stupid.”

She also voluntary checked herself into the Wonderland Center while filming I Know Who Killed Me.

image of The actress has been sober since 2013.
Source: MEGA

The actress has been sober since 2013.

“I was having really bad nightmares, and the movie was pretty traumatizing,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star added.

“So I stayed in a facility so I could get some sleep and talk about it with someone the next day, because it was overwhelming. But I would leave every day and just sleep there at night. I liked that. It was kind of like having my own live-in therapist, because I was having crazy nightmares and I was having AA meetings on set and stuff. It really helped," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.