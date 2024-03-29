Lindsay Lohan's Marriage 'Makes Her Feel Grounded in a Way She’s Never Felt Before'
Lindsay Lohan is on cloud nine now that she's found the right balance between family life and her career.
After years of struggles, the actress took a break from the spotlight and focused on her well-being, which eventually lead to her finding now-husband Bader Shammas, whom she welcomed son Luai with in 2023.
"I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life," she shared with Vogue of how departing from Hollywood and moving to Dubai changed her outlook on things.
After taking some time off, the 37-year-old eventually had the itch to get back to acting, and soon enough, she secured a two movie deal with Netflix.
She's also prepping to film her and Jamie Lee Curtis' sequel to their flick Freaky Friday.
"Doors are opening for Lindsay again, but she’s not letting it go to her head," a source told a magazine of her career revival.
However, it's her days spent at home that have her feeling happier than ever.
"Marriage makes her feel grounded in a way she never felt before," the insider gushed.
The Mean Girls lead herself noted that while she's glad to be back filming, as a mom, she's now more selective when it comes to accepting roles.
"I want to do things that my son can see, but I also want to do things that inspire me," Lohan explained in another interview.
"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it. I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she continued.
"And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him," confessed the movie icon. "But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."
Thankfully, when the "Over" crooner does have to be away from her baby boy, she knows he's in good hands with her husband.
"You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team," Lohan raved of Shammas. "You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like."
