Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Bikini Body as She Gives Glimpse of Daughter Eloise: Photo
Sofie Richie is surrounding herself with sun, sand and sweet moments with her family.
The model, 26, showed off her toned stomach in a micro bikini as she spent quality time with her husband and daughter.
The mom-of-one posted a photo dump on Sunday, May 4, with several beach memories, including a scenic shot of her in swimwear while standing in the middle of a bright blue ocean. She carved her daughter Eloise's name in the sand, decorating the design with shells and rocks.
Richie shared an intimate selfie with her little girl, placing a white heart over her face to protect her privacy. Their heads were pressed together as she closed her eyes to take in the moment.
The social media personality also smiled alongside her husband, Elliot Grainge. In one selfie, she wore a stack of gold necklaces, including one that read "Eloise," black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a tennis bracelet. The record executive sported his own shades with silver rims. Later on in the carousel, they shared a sweet smooch with a beach backdrop and cuddled up with their child on a boat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Richie gave a behind-the-scenes look at a boat day with her family, where she rocked a straw hat from Miu Miu. Her daughter had her very own kiddie pool filled with toys as she soaked in the sun wearing pink floral swimwear.
The model capped off the post with scenery snapshots and videos, including a stunning shot of the ocean at sunset.
She captioned the social media share, set to the song "Traveller" by Chris Stapleton, "So thankful for the moments 🐠👼🏼."
Her famous friends took to the comments section to show their support, including Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, who published a heart-eyes emoji.
Influencer Jake Shane added, "I miss the chuk."
Just five days prior, Richie posted more beach photos, including an artsy snapshot of her tanning in a blue bikini as she read a book on a boat. She completed the photo dump with an adorable snapshot of her kid playing in the sand, a mirror selfie in a pink and black ombré frock and a close-up at her latest read, What I Know For Sure by Oprah Winfrey.
Her brother, Miles, commented, "ITS DA POTATO!!!!!" about the adorable child's baby rolls in her black-and-white swim set.
Her stepmother Brenda added two hear-eye emojis to the comments section as well.