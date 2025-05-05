Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Bikini Body as She Gives Glimpse of Daughter Eloise: Photo

The mom-of-one posted a photo dump on Sunday, May 4, with several beach memories, including a scenic shot of her in swimwear while standing in the middle of a bright blue ocean. She carved her daughter Eloise's name in the sand, decorating the design with shells and rocks.

Richie shared an intimate selfie with her little girl, placing a white heart over her face to protect her privacy. Their heads were pressed together as she closed her eyes to take in the moment.

The social media personality also smiled alongside her husband, Elliot Grainge. In one selfie, she wore a stack of gold necklaces, including one that read "Eloise," black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a tennis bracelet. The record executive sported his own shades with silver rims. Later on in the carousel, they shared a sweet smooch with a beach backdrop and cuddled up with their child on a boat.