Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in a Bikini Less Than 1 Year After Giving Birth: Photo

Photo of Sofia Richie with her daughter, Eloise
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

Sofia Richie is looking toned nearly one year after birthing her daughter.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Sofia Richie's postpartum body is looking strong!

The model, 26, showed off her six-pack abs in a striped bikini on Easter Sunday, April 20.

sofia richie ripped abs bikini less than year after birth photo
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

The influencer and daughter of Lionel Richie paired her two-piece swimsuit with a matching blue collared shirt and drawstring shorts. She accessorized the look with a stack of gold necklaces and black visor as she stood in the grass.

The mom stripped down and wore just the bikini while taking a dip in the pool with her daughter, Eloise, 11 months, who rocked a white bucket hat and long-sleeve swim shirt.

Sofia shared several snapshots from Easter weekend in an April 20 Instagram carousel, such as her child eyeing a collection of candy baskets while dressed in a hat with floppy bunny ears. Other moments included her husband, Elliot Grainge, lifting the baby in a pool, a spread of tacos and quesadillas and Eloise leaning on the table in a white dress.

sofia richie ripped abs bikini less than year after birth photo
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

Sofia Richie celebrated Easter with her daughter, Eloise.

The post also featured a recap of Sofia's experience at Coachella, whether cheering from the crowd with her lover, strolling to the festival in a flowing Chanel blouse or watching Ed Sheeran perform from backstage.

In addition, the model shared a TikTok video of herself dancing with Lola Young to the singer's chart-topping track "Messy."

Sofia initially went viral on Thanksgiving in 2024 for showing off her effortless swagger while doing a simple two-step to the song with influencer Jake Shane. Her moves inspired a wave of people doing their own version of the "Sofia Richie dance."

Sofia Richie

sofia richie ripped abs bikini less than year after birth photo
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

Sofia Richie attended Coachella with her husband, Elliot Grainge.

The blonde bombshell captioned her Easter recap post, "A little party a little wholesome! Happy Easter," as social media users fawned over her toned body.

"Here comes hot girl summer," one person wrote with two heart-eye emojis, while another begged her to drop her ab workout routine.

sofia richie ripped abs bikini less than year after birth photo
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

Sofia Richie gave birth to her daughter, Eloise, in May 2024.

Sofia and Elliot welcomed Eloise on May 20, 2024, their first child together after getting married in April 2023.

"I found out very, very early," the model told Vogue in January 2024 about her pregnancy. "I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."

The couple kept the announcement a secret for eight weeks, when they finally told her parents and in-laws.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she explained. "I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

