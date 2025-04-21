Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in a Bikini Less Than 1 Year After Giving Birth: Photo

The influencer and daughter of Lionel Richie paired her two-piece swimsuit with a matching blue collared shirt and drawstring shorts. She accessorized the look with a stack of gold necklaces and black visor as she stood in the grass.

The mom stripped down and wore just the bikini while taking a dip in the pool with her daughter, Eloise, 11 months, who rocked a white bucket hat and long-sleeve swim shirt.

Sofia shared several snapshots from Easter weekend in an April 20 Instagram carousel, such as her child eyeing a collection of candy baskets while dressed in a hat with floppy bunny ears. Other moments included her husband, Elliot Grainge, lifting the baby in a pool, a spread of tacos and quesadillas and Eloise leaning on the table in a white dress.