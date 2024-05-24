Sofia Richie Grainge and Husband Elliot Welcome Adorable Baby Girl Eloise: 'Best Day of My Life'
Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot, are officially parents!
The daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander shared the exciting news with her fans on Friday, May 24.
"Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍," Sofia captioned the post alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Elliot holding their baby girl's adorable little feet.
The arrival of their sweet daughter comes roughly five months after the 25-year-old revealed she was pregnant back in January.
Sofia shared the news by modeling in a maternity photoshoot with Vogue, spilling at the time, "she's growing pretty fast," while giving away the baby was a girl.
"I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant," the social media personality explained at the time. "I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."
Aware she was a few days late on her period and headed to what she knew "was going to be a boozy night" at a concert, Sofia decided to take a pregnancy test just to "be safe" considering the pair had casually started trying right after their viral wedding in April 2023.
"He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking," the brunette bombshell mentioned, noting she had been taking tests periodically since the duo began trying. "I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."
Looking for a more definite result, Sofia decided to take a few more tests.
"We turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried," Sofia recalled. 'It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends."
At first, the couple was certain they were having a boy — but were pleasantly surprised to find out otherwise.
"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," Sofia expressed. "I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."