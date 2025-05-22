Sofía Vergara Bares Her Cleavage in Scandalous Outfit While Vacationing in France: Photos
Sofía Vergara was feeling flirty in France.
The America's Got Talent judge, 52, spilled out of a black-and-white, printed maxi dress on Wednesday, May 21.
Vergara flaunted her cleavage in the strapless frock, which she accessorized with several rings, bracelets and a brown clutch. She stood next to her son, Manolo González, 33, as she posed on a rock by the ocean. Her child sported a white blazer, blue jeans and sunglasses as he stood on a step above her.
Vergara's Instagram Story featured the song "Baby C'est Vous" by Sylvie Vartan playing in the background.
In another snapshot, she stood close to the water as she photographed herself from the chest up. She decorated the image with a heart GIF featuring the French flag inside.
Sofía Vergara's Rumored New Boyfriend
Vergara — who is in France for the Cannes Film Festival — is living it up with a new man. The actress was photographed leaving the Hotel Eden Roc in Antibes with Douglas Chabbott, whom she later tagged on her Instagram. He wrapped his arm around her waist, placed a hand on her shoulder and laughed beside her by the sea.
Aside from Chabbott, Vergara hung out with fellow AGT alum Heidi Klum in Cannes. The ladies — who met in 2020 on the set of the competition show — posed for a gorgeous selfie together.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sofía Vergara's Exes
The Modern Family star was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993 and Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024. She was also romantically linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman from November 2023 to July 2024.
However, her breakup with Saliman didn't seem to faze her.
"Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin," a source revealed to an outlet. "She’s out there having fun and showing off her fabulous figure."
The duo reportedly split due to their contradictory schedules and lives.
"Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment," the insider added.
Sofía Vergara's Outlook on Love
In January, the starlet expressed her interest in finding a new boyfriend.
"She’s set her sights on finding a man," another insider said to a different publication. "Sofía’s ready for love and wants to feel sparks. There’s no one specific type or person she’s eyeing. They all look good to her!"
Although she is "not in a hurry to get married again," the source noted to "never say never."