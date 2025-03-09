or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Heidi Klum
OK LogoPHOTOS

Heidi Klum, 51, Goes Pantless on Night Out in West Hollywood With Pal Sofía Vergara, 52: Photos

Photo of Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara.
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara judge 'America's Got Talent' together.

By:

March 9 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum went pantless for the girls and the gays!

On Saturday, March 8, the model, 51, shared photos and video from her night out at The Abbey in West Hollywood alongside pal Sofía Vergara, 52.

Article continues below advertisement
heidi klum goes pantless night out west hollywood sofia vergara photos
Source: @thecandycrash/Instagram

Heidi Klum appeared to be wearing no pants in the club.

Article continues below advertisement

In one stunning snap from the night, the two America’s Got Talent stars posed with a drag queen named Candy in the iconic gay club. Klum showed some leg in her ensemble, as it appeared that she was only wearing a large graphic T-shirt to the club, which she accompanied with sunglasses and tall boots. Meanwhile, Vergara stunned in light wash jeans, a maroon silk top and a matching Chanel purse.

“She DOES wear her sunglasses at night! 🤓 what a fun night out,” Candy penned alongside the photo of the trio, referencing the model’s decision to wear the shades inside.

Article continues below advertisement

Klum also uploaded her own post, which featured a video of her and the Modern Family star dancing in the flashing lights at the venue. In another clip, the blonde beauty held a rose to her face while posing with another pal.

“🥳🥳🥳,” she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement
heidi klum goes pantless night out west hollywood sofia vergara photos
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara smiled and danced together in footage from their night out.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Klum is no stranger to showing off her fit figure, as on Sunday, February 23, the Project Runway alum shared a steamy still of herself in alluring red lingerie after enjoying a date night in Las Vegas with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

In the sultry picture, the German native leaned up against the hotel room window in the small bra, tiny thong, red thigh-high stockings and matching heels.

MORE ON:
Heidi Klum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Because Klum’s comments section is disabled, her millions of followers were unable to gush over the seductive look.

Earlier that night, Klum has also shared a video of herself in the hallway of her hotel strutting in a bedazzled black mini dress and fishnet tights. The star showed off her runway walk while holding a black clutch and a pink martini.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The celeb also shared a video from that night where Kaulitz was rubbing her thigh.

Kaulitz and Klum met in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. The pair have not been afraid to share their love with the world, as one day before Klum’s sensual posts, she wrote a sweet message about him on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
heidi klum goes pantless night out west hollywood sofia vergara photos
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum wore large black sunglasses and a black graphic T-shirt on the outing.

"Thank you, Universe, for bringing Tom into my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she penned of the 35-year-old.

Additionally, the lovers were seen packing on the PDA in January in St. Barts at a topless beach.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.