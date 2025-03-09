Heidi Klum, 51, Goes Pantless on Night Out in West Hollywood With Pal Sofía Vergara, 52: Photos

In one stunning snap from the night, the two America’s Got Talent stars posed with a drag queen named Candy in the iconic gay club. Klum showed some leg in her ensemble, as it appeared that she was only wearing a large graphic T-shirt to the club, which she accompanied with sunglasses and tall boots. Meanwhile, Vergara stunned in light wash jeans, a maroon silk top and a matching Chanel purse.

“She DOES wear her sunglasses at night! 🤓 what a fun night out,” Candy penned alongside the photo of the trio, referencing the model’s decision to wear the shades inside.