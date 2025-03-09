Heidi Klum, 51, Goes Pantless on Night Out in West Hollywood With Pal Sofía Vergara, 52: Photos
Heidi Klum went pantless for the girls and the gays!
On Saturday, March 8, the model, 51, shared photos and video from her night out at The Abbey in West Hollywood alongside pal Sofía Vergara, 52.
In one stunning snap from the night, the two America’s Got Talent stars posed with a drag queen named Candy in the iconic gay club. Klum showed some leg in her ensemble, as it appeared that she was only wearing a large graphic T-shirt to the club, which she accompanied with sunglasses and tall boots. Meanwhile, Vergara stunned in light wash jeans, a maroon silk top and a matching Chanel purse.
“She DOES wear her sunglasses at night! 🤓 what a fun night out,” Candy penned alongside the photo of the trio, referencing the model’s decision to wear the shades inside.
Klum also uploaded her own post, which featured a video of her and the Modern Family star dancing in the flashing lights at the venue. In another clip, the blonde beauty held a rose to her face while posing with another pal.
“🥳🥳🥳,” she captioned the upload.
As OK! previously reported, Klum is no stranger to showing off her fit figure, as on Sunday, February 23, the Project Runway alum shared a steamy still of herself in alluring red lingerie after enjoying a date night in Las Vegas with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
In the sultry picture, the German native leaned up against the hotel room window in the small bra, tiny thong, red thigh-high stockings and matching heels.
Because Klum’s comments section is disabled, her millions of followers were unable to gush over the seductive look.
Earlier that night, Klum has also shared a video of herself in the hallway of her hotel strutting in a bedazzled black mini dress and fishnet tights. The star showed off her runway walk while holding a black clutch and a pink martini.
The celeb also shared a video from that night where Kaulitz was rubbing her thigh.
Kaulitz and Klum met in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. The pair have not been afraid to share their love with the world, as one day before Klum’s sensual posts, she wrote a sweet message about him on social media.
"Thank you, Universe, for bringing Tom into my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she penned of the 35-year-old.
Additionally, the lovers were seen packing on the PDA in January in St. Barts at a topless beach.