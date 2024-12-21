or
Sofía Vergara Is 'Not Crying Into Her Pillow' Over Justin Saliman Split: 'She’s Out There Having Fun'

Composite photo of Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman
Source: mega

Sofía Vergara is single and ready to mingle!

By:

Dec. 21 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is doing just fine after her nearly year-long romance with Justin Saliman appeared to come to an end.

After the actress called herself "kind of single" in an October interview, Vergara has been living it up by hanging out with friends and going on several trips, all of which has been documented on her Instagram page.

sofia vergara not crying justin saliman split having fun
Source: mega

In October, Sofía Vergara said she was 'kind of single' after dating Justin Saliman for around one year.

"Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin," a source spilled to a magazine. "She’s out there having fun and showing off her fabulous figure."

The two didn't have a bad breakup, as the insider shared, "Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends."

"Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment," they noted.

sofia vergara not crying justin saliman split having fun
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

An insider revealed different lifestyles caused the two to part ways.

The Modern Family alum, 52, and the orthopedic surgeon first sparked dating rumors when they stepped out together in October 2023, and in April, she posted a photo of him on Instagram after she underwent surgery.

"If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she captioned a picture of Saliman wearing blue scrubs. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

sofia vergara not crying justin saliman split having fun
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

The source insisted the actress 'isn't crying into her pillow' over the split.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

The medical professional was the first man Vergara was linked to after she and ex-husband Joe Manganiello split in July 2023 following seven years of marriage.

While rumors swirled their breakup stemmed from the brunette bombshell not wanting to have a baby with the actor, 47, he insisted the claims were "simply not true."

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,'" he spilled in an interview, referring to the one son she has with her first husband.

"I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't," the Hollywood hunk said.

sofia vergara not crying justin saliman split having fun
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Vergara is keeping busy by traveling the world and spending time with friends.

The True Blood alum explained their romance ended because "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

The exes finalized their split this past April.

"It was a very amicable divorce. The parties cooperated throughout the entire process," the mom-of-one's rep stated. "It was very simple, little drama. She's very happy and everyone's moving on."

Star reported on Vergara not crying over her split from Saliman.

