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Eva Longoria Recalls Sofía Vergara's Hilarious Attempt to Find Her 'Husband' at a Restaurant

sofia vergara wanting find husband middle restaurant
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara hilariously wanted to sit in the middle of a restaurant to 'find a husband.'

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May 27 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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Sofía Vergara isn’t afraid to put herself out there when it comes to finding love.

During a recent episode of Sony Music Entertainment’s “Dinner’s On Me Podcast” with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eva Longoria shared a hilarious story about dining out with the Modern Family star in Paris — and how Vergara made it very clear she was not interested in sitting hidden in the back of the restaurant.

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image of Eva Longoria revealed Sofía Vergara insisted on sitting in the middle of a Paris restaurant so she could 'find a husband.'
Source: Dinner's On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson/YouTube

Eva Longoria revealed Sofía Vergara insisted on sitting in the middle of a Paris restaurant so she could 'find a husband.'

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“She's one of my favorite people in the entire world. They were like, ‘We wanna go to this restaurant.’ Oh my God. So I got a reservation. I get there first, and then they go, ‘Oh, Miss Longoria, we got you a table in the back,’” Longoria recalled.

“And I go, ‘Okay.’ So I'm sitting there, and in comes Sofia, and like her whole entourage, and she's like, ‘What are we doing back here?’ Yes. ‘How am I supposed to find a husband if we're sitting in the back? We should be in the middle.’ And I'm like, ‘Got it,’” she added.

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Source: Dinner's On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson/YouTube
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The Flamin’ Hot director, who celebrated Vergara’s birthday in March, said she quickly understood what her pal wanted and moved the group to a more visible spot in the restaurant.

“Yeah. She's like, ‘This is so much better. Everybody can see me,’” Longoria remembered Vergara saying.

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The funny story comes months after Vergara sparked dating rumors with Spanish actor Manuel Vega.

Back in February, the actress was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with Vega after the pair enjoyed a night out together. The two shared a hug outside the hotel before he kissed her on the cheek.

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image of Sofía Vergara joked that sitting in the back of the restaurant would hurt her chances of meeting someone.
Source: Dinner's On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson/YouTube

Sofía Vergara joked that sitting in the back of the restaurant would hurt her chances of meeting someone.

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For the outing, Vergara kept things casual in a brown leather jacket and jeans, while Vega wore a graphic long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

Before that, the Griselda star was linked to businessman Douglas Chabbott after the pair were spotted together several times in 2025, including at a romantic dinner in Italy last July.

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image of The actress has recently been linked to actor Manuel Vega and businessman Douglas Chabbott.
Source: MEGA;@manuelvega/Instagram

The actress has recently been linked to actor Manuel Vega and businessman Douglas Chabbott.

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That same month, Vergara also fueled speculation about a possible romance with Tom Brady after the two attended the launch of the Luminara Superyacht in Ibiza, Spain, and ended up seated next to each other at dinner.

“Their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance,” an insider claimed at the time. “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.”

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Despite the buzz, neither star confirmed a relationship, and Vergara later made it clear she was enjoying the single life following her split from Joe Manganiello.

"I’m single again and having fun,” she shared during an October 2025 interview. “I’m not really looking for anything right now, I’m just trying to have my options open.”

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image of Sofía Vergara also sparked romance rumors with Tom Brady after the two sat together during an event in Ibiza.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram;MEGA

Sofía Vergara also sparked romance rumors with Tom Brady after the two sat together during an event in Ibiza.

Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce in April 2024 after announcing their separation the year prior.

"The parties cooperated throughout the entire process," the rep explained. "It was very simple, little drama. She's very happy and everyone's moving on."

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