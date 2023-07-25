Sofía Vergara Flashes Huge Smile as She's Spotted for the First Time Since Joe Manganiello Split

Vergara — clearly without her wedding ring on — looked happier than ever as she went about her day in a gray shirt with blue Nike sweatpants and sneakers. The Modern Family alum gave photographers a thumbs up to let everyone know she's doing just fine.

On Monday, July 17, the estranged Hollywood power couple shocked the world with the news that they were ending their romance. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Vergara and Manganiello penned in a joint statement.