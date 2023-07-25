Sofía Vergara Flashes Huge Smile as She's Spotted for the First Time Since Joe Manganiello Split
Sofía Vergara is taking her impending divorce in stride!
The newly single star was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Monday, July 24, for the first time since she and Joe Manganiello announced the end of their 7-year marriage.
Vergara — clearly without her wedding ring on — looked happier than ever as she went about her day in a gray shirt with blue Nike sweatpants and sneakers. The Modern Family alum gave photographers a thumbs up to let everyone know she's doing just fine.
On Monday, July 17, the estranged Hollywood power couple shocked the world with the news that they were ending their romance. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Vergara and Manganiello penned in a joint statement.
As OK! previously reported, the Rampage actor has been eager to make the split smooth so he can find new love again. "Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," an insider explained.
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the source continued.
Despite the good will between the two, insiders noted that hopes of Vergara and Manganiello ever reuniting are slim to none. "He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they aren't going to get back together," the source said.
