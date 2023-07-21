THE END: Relive Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romantic Love Story in 6 Photos From Happier Times
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's heartbreaking split has some fans wondering if they should even believe in love anymore.
The longtime lovers' seven-year marriage officially came to an end after the Magic Mike star filed for divorce from Vergara on Wednesday, July 19, just two days after the couple announced they'd called it quits in a joint statement released to the public.
Vergara and Manganiello first met back in 2014 when they were introduced by the Columbian actress' Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
The America's Got Talent judge was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time of their initial interaction, however, Vergara quickly announced her breakup from the Precious Cargo actor just a few weeks later — allowing Manganiello the opportunity to give the brunette bombshell his number.
Ferguson dished on Manganiello's reaction to Vergara's called-off engagement during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June 2014.
"When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: 'I need her number.' And then I called Sofía and I was, like, 'Can I give Joe your number?' And she was, like, 'Ay, no!' ... but like, wanting me to give the number: 'Oh no, you go ahead, OK, OK.' And so I did the number exchange and he took over from there," he explained.
By August of 2014, Vergara and Manganiello confirmed their relationship and moved in together come that November.
And by Christmas Eve, the pair were engaged!
The separated spouses tied the knot at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on November 21, 2015.
During a 2018 chat, Manganiello spoke with Cigar Aficionado and claimed marriage wasn't as hard as people made it out to be.
"People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work.' But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened," the True Blood star stated — though it seems he spoke a few years too soon.
Vergara and Manganiello even survived quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic — which the Hot Pursuit actress said went very well, at the time.
"We can't complain, actually. We're all staying at home. I have a big house so I've been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We've been lucky that we've been able to be comfortable," she shared back May 2020, noting the duo hadn't "had one fight yet."
Vergara and Manganiello annoucned they had made the "difficult decision to divorce" on Monday, July 17, and asked "for respect" of their privacy as they "navigate this new phase of our lives."