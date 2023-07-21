THE END: Relive Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romantic Love Story in 6 Photos From Happier Times

Ferguson dished on Manganiello's reaction to Vergara's called-off engagement during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June 2014.

"When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: 'I need her number.' And then I called Sofía and I was, like, 'Can I give Joe your number?' And she was, like, 'Ay, no!' ... but like, wanting me to give the number: 'Oh no, you go ahead, OK, OK.' And so I did the number exchange and he took over from there," he explained.