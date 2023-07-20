'No Intention of Reuniting': Joe Manganiello Wants Quickie Divorce Because 'He’s Ready to Move on and Fall in Love' After Sofía Vergara Split
Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara — just two days after the pair released their split statement — as he's eager for the next chapter to begin.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," a source dished of the Magic Mike hunk, 46.
Though the True Blood star thought the Modern Family actress, 51, was his soulmate, it just didn't work out.
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the insider dished. "He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they aren't going to get back together."
Now, Manganiello is keeping an open mind moving forward.
"Joe will never dodge an opportunity if the opportunity is right. He does that with his work, he does that with his relationships," the insider dished of a potential new romance. "But when it happens, don't expect him to shove it down our throats [because] he would like to move into a new relationship with little to no reaction. He doesn't want to be tied into a situation where people are judging his relationships in the future. He just wants to live a happy life."
As OK! previously reported, Pennsylvania native cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split, in addition to listing July 2, 2023, as the date of separation, per the documents.
On July 17, the duo shared the sad news about their romance coming to an end.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the former flames said in their joint statement.
