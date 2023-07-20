'No Intention of Reuniting': Joe Manganiello Wants Quickie Divorce Because 'He’s Ready to Move on and Fall in Love' After Sofía Vergara Split

Though the True Blood star thought the Modern Family actress, 51, was his soulmate, it just didn't work out.

"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the insider dished. "He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they aren't going to get back together."