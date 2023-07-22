Sofía Vergara Is 'Living Her Best Life' Post-Separation From 'Largely Unsupportive' Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara is apparently living it up!
Following the bombshell divorce announcement between the Modern Family alum and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, a friend of the actress opened up about how she is doing after her relationship came to an end.
"Sofía's living her best life. She's spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner," the source claimed while bashing the Magic Mike star.
"Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre," the insider added.
Vergara has been on vacation in Italy as the divorce drama has unfolded. The Columbian-American star and a group of her besties were spotted at the most exclusive spots around the Italian coast.
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, July 17, the couple released a statement about the end of their seven-year marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the pair penned.
Two days later, Manganiello officially filed for a divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," a source recently dished of the 46-year-old.
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía, he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," they added. "He is not looking back, and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they aren't going to get back together."
"Joe will never dodge an opportunity if the opportunity is right. He does that with his work, he does that with his relationships," the insider explained of a potential new romance. "But when it happens, don't expect him to shove it down our throats [because] he would like to move into a new relationship with little to no reaction. He doesn't want to be tied into a situation where people are judging his relationships in the future. He just wants to live a happy life."
