What Caused the Split Revealed: Sofía Vergara's 'Constant Partying and Drinking' Was 'Challenging' for Sober Joe Manganiello
After news broke about Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello going their separate ways after seven years of marriage, an insider shared more details about what led to the two's decision to split.
Apparently, the Magic Mike actor, 46, who battled alcohol addiction in his early 20s, had a hard time being around his wife, as she was constantly out and about.
“Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," a source dished. “Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."
“He really worried that drinking alcohol again could send him spiraling, so he would always steer clear of temptation," the insider added.
According to the source, the Modern Family starlet has “effectively been living like a single woman for the last few months," as she and the actor were starting to "drift apart during the COVID pandemic."
“Certainly in the past couple of years, she would be out alone as Joe just wanted to avoid issues. It was tough for him. Everyone was very understanding, but he encouraged Sofía to live her life and be happy," the insider shared.
Over time, the couple, who got married in 2015, felt like something was missing in their relationship.
“Their romance was first based on a very beautiful raw attraction as two very beautiful people with a sexually charged relationship. But like many married couples, reality kicks in with life once the honeymoon is over," the insider said.
To make matters worse, Vergara has been working a lot over the past few years, whereas the handsome hunk has been staying put.
"Things have been a little tougher for Joe in that area. He has been working, but he just hasn’t landed any major lead roles for a long time," the source said. “On top of that, the two are also quite different people personality-wise. Joe is a quiet man, who likes a peaceful existence. He is a self-confessed geek and a bit of a gamer, who likes being home. He loves his meditation and gym. Sofía just loves to be out and about doing things and moving forward all the time."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames announced they were breaking up in a joint statement on July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.
