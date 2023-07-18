What Caused the Split Revealed: Sofía Vergara's 'Constant Partying and Drinking' Was 'Challenging' for Sober Joe Manganiello

“Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," a source dished. “Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."

“He really worried that drinking alcohol again could send him spiraling, so he would always steer clear of temptation," the insider added.