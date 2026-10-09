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Sofía Vergara Sends Message About 'Narcissistic' Men After Ex Joe Manganiello Shaded Her in Memoir: 'They'll Always Paint You as the Bad Guy'

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara appeared to shade Joe Manganiello.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Sofía Vergara seemed to have a message for her ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

The actress shared an Instagram Story post about "narcissistic" men after Manganiello made headlines for slamming her in his forthcoming memoir.

Her repost contrasted the behaviors of "good men" and "narcissistic" men and was originally shared by her 35-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

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'They'll Always Paint You as the Bad Guy'

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Sofia Vergara
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara posted about narcissistic men on social media.

According to the list, men with narcissistic characteristics tend to blame-shift, lie, crave superiority, as well as envy and resent their partner.

"Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn't matter how much you do for them," he wrote. "Because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough."

"They'll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy," her son concluded, punctuating the post with emojis of clapping hands, popping champagne and a dancing woman.

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Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello alleged that Sofía Vergara 'ridiculed' him while he was suicidal.

The Modern Family alum offered no additional commentary, nor did she confirm or deny that the post was shading her ex-husband. She simply reposted the Story, echoing her son's sentiments.

Her pointed upload came after Manganiello claimed Vergara "ridiculed" him while he was experiencing suicidal ideation during an ongoing health crisis in 2019.

He even alleged ahead of his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines, that the star refused to hug him, leaving him to beg for her affection amid his life-threatening mystery illness.

"[The marriage had] become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever," he claimed.

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'Dealing With an Idiot'

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara posted a quote about dealing with an 'idiot' amid Joe Manganiello's comments.

In a previous Instagram Story, Vergara shared an inspirational message about having a sense of humor in the face of an "idiot."

"The ability to laugh at oneself is probably the highest form of intelligence," the quote read. "The inability to laugh at oneself is a sure-fire sign you're dealing with an idiot."

Whether Manganiello was the "idiot" in question is only for Vergara to know.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were together for almost a decade.

The former couple married in 2015 after less than a year of dating. Their divorce was finalized in early 2024.

Vergara, 54, previously claimed their marriage ended because Manganiello, 49, was interested in having kids and she did not want to be an older mom.

However, Manganiello claimed in his new book that the pair gave up on IVF during his mysterious health crisis.

"There were things said and printed about me that were false," he said in an interview. He later noted that he didn't want to have a child via an egg donor and die, leaving Vergara with a dependent who "wasn't biologically hers."

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