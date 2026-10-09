Sofía Vergara Sends Message About 'Narcissistic' Men After Ex Joe Manganiello Shaded Her in Memoir: 'They'll Always Paint You as the Bad Guy'

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara seemed to have a message for her ex-husband Joe Manganiello. The actress shared an Instagram Story post about "narcissistic" men after Manganiello made headlines for slamming her in his forthcoming memoir. Her repost contrasted the behaviors of "good men" and "narcissistic" men and was originally shared by her 35-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Article continues below advertisement

'They'll Always Paint You as the Bad Guy'

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara posted about narcissistic men on social media.

According to the list, men with narcissistic characteristics tend to blame-shift, lie, crave superiority, as well as envy and resent their partner. "Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn't matter how much you do for them," he wrote. "Because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough." "They'll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy," her son concluded, punctuating the post with emojis of clapping hands, popping champagne and a dancing woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello alleged that Sofía Vergara 'ridiculed' him while he was suicidal.

The Modern Family alum offered no additional commentary, nor did she confirm or deny that the post was shading her ex-husband. She simply reposted the Story, echoing her son's sentiments. Her pointed upload came after Manganiello claimed Vergara "ridiculed" him while he was experiencing suicidal ideation during an ongoing health crisis in 2019. He even alleged ahead of his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines, that the star refused to hug him, leaving him to beg for her affection amid his life-threatening mystery illness. "[The marriage had] become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever," he claimed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Dealing With an Idiot'

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara posted a quote about dealing with an 'idiot' amid Joe Manganiello's comments.

In a previous Instagram Story, Vergara shared an inspirational message about having a sense of humor in the face of an "idiot." "The ability to laugh at oneself is probably the highest form of intelligence," the quote read. "The inability to laugh at oneself is a sure-fire sign you're dealing with an idiot." Whether Manganiello was the "idiot" in question is only for Vergara to know.

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were together for almost a decade.