Sofía Vergara Nearly Busts Out of Her Corset Top for the 2026 World Cup Finale: Photos

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Sofía Vergara made a stylish statement while attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The Modern Family alum shared a series of photos from her day at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, where she watched Spain take on Argentina alongside close friends, including her pal Douglas Chabbott. For the star-studded event, Vergara turned heads in a plunging chocolate-brown corset top that showcased her signature glamorous style. She paired the fitted piece with light-wash baggy jeans, layered necklaces and oversized sunglasses, creating an effortlessly chic game-day look.

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Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with close friends, including Douglas Chabbott.

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One selfie showed the actress posing beside Chabbott, who wore a black button-down polo shirt, as the packed stadium stretched out behind them. Vergara smiled at the camera while showing off her fashionable ensemble with the soccer pitch visible in the background. Another snap captured the pair relaxing inside their suite during the match. Vergara flashed a peace sign while leaning against Chabbott, who smiled for the photo in sunglasses and his dark shirt.

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Celebrating Spain's Victory With Friends and Family

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara celebrated Spain's championship victory by posing with friends in Spain jerseys.

Vergara also spent time with several girlfriends dressed in Spain jerseys before making her way onto the field following the championship match. Additional photos showed the actress posing with friends in matching Spain shirts as they celebrated the exciting atmosphere inside the stadium. She later shared more pictures from the field, including one where she stood between two men — one wearing a Spain jersey and the other her son, Manolo Vergara.

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Birthday Celebrations Continue in Italy

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Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram The actress recently celebrated her 54th birthday in Italy.

The World Cup outing comes just days after the starlet celebrated her 54th birthday during a luxurious trip to Italy. The Colombian beauty marked the occasion in a cherry-red bikini while accessorizing with stacks of gold and silver bracelets. She wore her brunette hair straight and puckered her lips for the playful snapshot. "So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday! It was the best bday ever!!! ❤️😘 and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes!🤣🎂 54 is a good number!!!!👵," she jokingly captioned the photo. In another Instagram post, Sofía slipped into a stunning red dress as she blew out the candles on one of her birthday cakes while celebrating with friends. Her cake even featured a hilarious image of her face and was topped with oversized gold sparklers, adding even more fun to the celebration.

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Douglas Chabbott Romance Rumors Continue

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Douglas Chabbott continue to spark dating rumors after being seen together in Cannes in 2025.

Sofía's latest appearance with Douglas comes after the pair fueled dating speculation. The two first sparked romance rumors in May 2025 after they were spotted together in Cannes, France. Later that month, Sofía also gave Douglas a shout-out in an Instagram post while the pair dined with Patrick Schwarzenegger and his wife, Abby Champion. By July, Sofía shared several photos and videos from her Italian vacation, including a clip of herself dancing closely with Douglas. In the video, Douglas placed his hands on the actress' waist as they swayed together. Sofía then turned to face him, and the two danced for a few moments before he spun her around. Their faces came close before she laughed, raised her hand and told the person filming, "Wait! Wait!" Douglas' hand remained on her back as the clip came to an end. "What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" the Emmy winner wrote in the caption. "❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection."

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Moving Forward After Her Previous Relationship