Sofía Vergara Almost Has a Nip Slip in Plunging Lace Top While Out in London: Photos

Sofía Vergara turned heads in London during a glamorous evening out, stepping out in a daring look that had fans doing a double-take. The Modern Family star shared a close-up selfie from the night, showing off a blush-toned lace corset top with a plunging neckline that came dangerously close to a wardrobe mishap. The delicate fabric and deep cut highlighted her curves as she posed confidently for the camera.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara wowed fans in a plunging lace corset top while out in London.

She looked relaxed and radiant with her long brunette hair sleek and parted down the middle. Soft glam makeup, glossy lips, and defined brows completed her polished look, while minimal jewelry kept the focus on her outfit. In another snap on her Instagram Stories, Vergara revealed she paired the corset with a glittery mermaid maxi skirt and beige pointed heels, finishing the festive ensemble perfectly.

The night out was in honor of Anastasia Soare’s birthday, the CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, who turned 68 years old on December 28. The dinner brought together a chic circle of friends, including wellness expert Serena Poon, for an intimate and fashionable evening. The post, which she captioned, “London ❤️,” quickly received an outpouring of praise from fans.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram The actress paired the top with a glittery mermaid maxi skirt and beige heels.

“Beautiful 😍😍😍,” one wrote. “You are mode of Magic ♥️ Sophia 🔥🔥🔥,” another added. “Beautiful Hottie Sofia🔥🔥,” a third chimed in. “sooooo close to seeing it,” joked one fan about a near wardrobe malfunction.

The London post comes after Vergara showed off her holiday spirit in Austria. On December 26, she shared sultry shots in a curve-hugging strapless gray mermaid dress at the Vienna Opera. She paired the dramatic gown with a peacock-feather coat and sleek black boots, turning heads in the elegant city.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara also stunned in Austria over the holidays.

She also wowed in a tight red strapless dress with a checkered pattern, accessorized with a diamond necklace and her hair left loose. Her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, joined her at the famous Hotel Sacher. “Our vacations are planned around breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Sofía told Us Weekly in October, sharing how she and Manolo plan their getaways.

Sofía became a mother at 19 when she and high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez welcomed Manolo. By the time she was 24, she was raising Manolo on her own and had moved to Miami in search of bigger opportunities. “It was super hard,” she admitted. “There are things that, as a young person, you’re not supposed to be thinking about. It’s a lot of pressure and you’re trying to figure out your own life.”

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram The star's son Manolo Vergara has been a huge support since she became a single mom.