COUPLES Sofía Vergara Stays Quiet on Dan Reynolds Dating Rumors After They Got Cozy in L.A. Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara remained tight-lipped about dating rumors involving Dan Reynolds after they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. OK! Staff Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara has yet to address speculation about her relationship with Dan Reynolds after the pair were spotted having dinner together in Beverly Hills. The Modern Family star was approached by TMZ days after the Sunday, October 25 outing at Cipriani. Although the pair appeared to touch hands at one point during the previous outing, an insider described it to People as "a friendly group dinner."

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Keeps Quiet About Dan Reynolds

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara remained silent when asked about relationship status on Dan Reynolds.

In a video obtained by the outlet, Vergara adjusted her hair while remaining silent as questions about Reynolds continued. Neither star has confirmed whether their reported dinner was romantic, leaving their relationship status unclear. Vergara and her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, separated in 2023 after seven years of marriage. In January 2025, she appeared to hint at her split from orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman while speaking to Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes, saying she was manifesting "health, money, a boyfriend" in the new year.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Reynolds Recently Split From Minka Kelly

Source: MEGA Dan Reynolds recently split from actress Minka Kelly after four years together.

Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, separated from actress Minka Kelly after four years together. A source told the outlet that the split "happened recently." The former couple's breakup details remain limited. On Sunday, October 18, Reynolds was also spotted with DJ and model Chantel Jeffries at Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl show, just days after news of his split emerged.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dan Reynolds shares four children — Arrow, Valentine, Gia and Coco — with his ex-wife, musician Aja Volkman.

Reynolds also spoke about how he and Kelly approached her relationship with his four children: daughter Arrow, son Valentine, and twin daughters Gia and Coco, whom he shares with his ex-wife, musician Aja Volkman. In a July 2024 interview with the outlet, Reynolds said his children "love" Kelly. "We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help," he said. Reynolds also praised Kelly for respecting the family's boundaries. "She’s done a really incredible job of being sensitive and careful on her end as well," he added.

Sofía Vergara's Relationship Status Remains Unclear

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara was linked to businessman Douglas Chabbott after they celebrated her birthday in Italy in July.