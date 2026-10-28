Sofía Vergara Stays Quiet on Dan Reynolds Dating Rumors After They Got Cozy in L.A.
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:00 a.m. ET
Sofía Vergara has yet to address speculation about her relationship with Dan Reynolds after the pair were spotted having dinner together in Beverly Hills.
The Modern Family star was approached by TMZ days after the Sunday, October 25 outing at Cipriani.
Although the pair appeared to touch hands at one point during the previous outing, an insider described it to People as "a friendly group dinner."
Sofía Vergara Keeps Quiet About Dan Reynolds
In a video obtained by the outlet, Vergara adjusted her hair while remaining silent as questions about Reynolds continued.
Neither star has confirmed whether their reported dinner was romantic, leaving their relationship status unclear.
Vergara and her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, separated in 2023 after seven years of marriage.
In January 2025, she appeared to hint at her split from orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman while speaking to Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes, saying she was manifesting "health, money, a boyfriend" in the new year.
Dan Reynolds Recently Split From Minka Kelly
Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, separated from actress Minka Kelly after four years together.
A source told the outlet that the split "happened recently."
The former couple's breakup details remain limited.
On Sunday, October 18, Reynolds was also spotted with DJ and model Chantel Jeffries at Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl show, just days after news of his split emerged.
- Sofía Vergara and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Get Cozy During Night Out in L.A.
- Sofía Vergara Hopes to Find 'a Boyfriend or a Lover' in 2025 After Splitting From Surgeon Justin Saliman Last Year
- Sofía Vergara Gets Cozy With Spanish Actor Manuel Vega on Romantic Date Night 2 Years After Divorce From Joe Manganiello
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Reynolds also spoke about how he and Kelly approached her relationship with his four children: daughter Arrow, son Valentine, and twin daughters Gia and Coco, whom he shares with his ex-wife, musician Aja Volkman.
In a July 2024 interview with the outlet, Reynolds said his children "love" Kelly.
"We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help," he said.
Reynolds also praised Kelly for respecting the family's boundaries.
"She’s done a really incredible job of being sensitive and careful on her end as well," he added.
Sofía Vergara's Relationship Status Remains Unclear
Vergara has also been linked to businessman Douglas Chabbott.
However, the pair have not been photographed together since celebrating her 54th birthday on a yacht in Italy in July.
The actress, who rose to fame playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, has not publicly addressed the rumors involving Reynolds. For now, neither star has confirmed a new relationship.
Vergara reflected on the six years since Modern Family ended in an Instagram caption.
In a June interview with the outlet, she also spoke about her close bond with former costar Ed O’Neill, whom she described as "such a great friend."
"So to have someone like Ed O’Neill guiding you and helping you through a show like Modern Family was a dream," she said.
"I couldn’t have done it without him and I miss him. It’s been already six years that we stopped, but I miss everybody. I wish that we could all come to ... We see each other but not as much as we should," she added.