Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Finalize Their 'Amicable' Divorce With 'Little Drama': 'She's Very Happy'
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have officially finalized their divorce roughly nine months after their split.
"It was a very amicable divorce. The parties cooperated throughout the entire process," the Modern Family star's rep confirmed to a news outlet. "It was very simple, little drama. She's very happy and everyone's moving on."
Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 47, had a prenuptial agreement in place that entitled each of them to their separate property, including "clothing, jewelry and miscellaneous personal effects."
The True Blood actor also kept his "earnings and accumulations" that he'd made since July 2, 2023, per the legal documents.
The former spouses did not share "any community property" between them at the time of their breakup.
Vergara and Manganiello met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and began dating that summer. They tied the knot in November 2015 and regularly shared loved-up snapshots on social media.
However, in July 2023, they released a joint statement announcing their "difficult decision" to divorce.
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they penned at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the Griselda actress admitted that whether or not they would be having children together ultimately played a key role in their decision to part ways.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara candidly explained in a January interview. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
As for Manganiello, he's since moved on with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor — but according to a source, Vergara was upset to find out about the close bond between her ex's new partner and the pup she previously shared with the Magic Mike star.
"Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous," the source said of the exes' 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix. "She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick."
Fox News Digital reported the statement from Vergara's rep.
Page Six shared details on how the former couple divided their assets.