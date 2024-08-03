Sofía Vergara Is 'a Romantic at Heart' and 'Still Believes in Marriage' Despite Joe Manganiello Divorce

Even though Sofía Vergara's marriage to Joe Manganiello didn't work out, she isn't giving up on finding The One.

“Her intention going into this with Justin [Saliman] was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe. It’s turned into way more than that,” a source spilled about the Modern Family star. “Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love. The way she’s talking they could easily be engaged by the end of this year.”