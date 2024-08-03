Sofía Vergara Is 'a Romantic at Heart' and 'Still Believes in Marriage' Despite Joe Manganiello Divorce
Even though Sofía Vergara's marriage to Joe Manganiello didn't work out, she isn't giving up on finding The One.
“Her intention going into this with Justin [Saliman] was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe. It’s turned into way more than that,” a source spilled about the Modern Family star. “Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love. The way she’s talking they could easily be engaged by the end of this year.”
As OK! previously reported, the actress is dating Saliman following her divorce last year.
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the former flames wrote in a joint statement at the time.
Vergara, 52, previously shared what led to the demise of her relationship with the Magic Mike star, 47.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara candidly explained in a January interview. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
However, the handsome hunk recently refuted those claims, saying that wasn't the issue.
"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half," the star told Men's Journal. "And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'"
Manganiello noted: "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."
Meanwhile, Vergara seems to be smitten with Saliman.
“Sofía didn’t think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner,” another source spilled. “He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofía feel safe, and he’s not an actor. It’s no wonder why she wants to marry him!”
Life & Style spoke to the first source.