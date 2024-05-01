Sofía Vergara Reveals Her Age Wasn't the Only Reason She Didn't Want to Have a Baby With Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara is getting candid about her life choices nearly one year after divorcing Joe Manganiello.
While the actress already revealed her decision to not have any more children was one of the reasons she and the True Blood star split, she gave more insight into the situation in a new interview.
"There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already," the stunning TV star, 51, explained. "I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."
Vergara — who shares son Manolo, 32, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — admitted her age played a factor in not wanting to have a second child.
At the same time, the Modern Family scene-stealer acknowledged that "thanks to science, women can actually have babies older."
"Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it’s time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that. But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50," she shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent," she explained of other factors that lead to her stance.
The fashion designer added she sees both pros and cons to having a child at an early age.
- Sofía Vergara's New Boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman 'Checks All the Boxes' as Romance Heats Up: 'She Says He's the One'
- Sofía Vergara's Romance With Boyfriend Justin Saliman Heats Up as Star Confesses She 'Luvs' the 'Handsome Doctor'
- Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Finalize Their 'Amicable' Divorce With 'Little Drama': 'She's Very Happy'
"It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32," Vergara explained.
"I wish I was older sometimes, because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened," the brunette bombshell spilled. "So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."
The former model married Manganiello, 47, in 2015 before they split last year. The divorce was finalized in February.
The Magic Mike actor, who currently has no kids of his own, started dating actress Caitlin O'Connor, 34, in September, while Vergara sparked romance rumors with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in October.
Last month, the latter couple marked a new level of PDA when the Griselda lead posted a photo of Saliman taking care of her after she underwent surgery on her leg.
"He checks all the boxes," a source told a news outlet of her man. "He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor."
People spoke with Vergara.