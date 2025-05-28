or
Sofía Vergara Puts Her Lean Legs on Display While Sporting Lace Up Swimsuit: Photos

sofia vergara lace up swimsuit photos
Source: MEGA; @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara turned up the heat in a lace-up swimsuit in new sultry photos via Instagram.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is bringing the heat just in time for summer.

The Modern Family bombshell lit up Instagram with a sizzling photo dump, showing off her endless legs in a racy lace-up one-piece swimsuit that had fans doing a double-take.

In the first few pics, the 52-year-old lounged barefoot on a carved wooden daybed, wearing a chocolate brown swimsuit with a plunging neckline and crisscrossed lace details.

She added a floral wrap casually tied around her waist as she kept her signature bombshell blowout intact while accessorizing it with some gold wrist candy.

agt season sofia vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress wore a chocolate brown swimsuit with a plunging neckline and lace details.

Another shot showed the Griselda star confidently posing with one leg propped up and the other stretched across the couch.

“Summer is almost here!!🌞🌞🌞 @totyeurope @toty,” Vergara captioned the post, shouting out her skincare brand, Toty.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Sofia you are so very Beautiful!” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Ohhhh it’s here alright you s--- desirable Sofia.”

A third simply gushed, “My gorgeous mamacita 🌹🔥❤️.”

sofia vergara summer instagram pics
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara is clearly excited for summer!

Even her brand’s own account had something to say, writing, “Summer’s definitely not ready for you, good thing your toty SPF is! 🧡🔥.”

One more fan added, “Enjoy summer, the best season 🌹.”

Vergara, who always knows how to work a red carpet or a beachside post, also showed up on Instagram with a glam new promo pic to kick off America’s Got Talent Season 20.

“#AGT season 20 premieres tonight! 😅” she wrote, adding a boomerang of herself with Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B, in the next slide.

Sofia Vergara

sofia vergara agt
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

'America's Got Talent' is on its 20th season.

In the snap, the Colombian beauty stunned in a strapless black velvet jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a body-hugging fit.

She leaned on Simon Cowell’s shoulder as she posed with other fellow judges Howie Mandel, Brown and host Terry Crews against the show's signature sparkling backdrop.

Brown, who returned to AGT this season after a seven-year hiatus, has nothing but love for Vergara.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram
“She’s so gorgeous, but she’s also incredibly warm and really, really funny,” the Spice Girls star told a news outlet.

The singer kept the compliments coming, adding, “I love to play pranks with Howie. Sofía has been a revelation.”

sofia vergara mel b praise
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

'AGT' co-judge Mel B said Sofía Vergara is 'incredibly warm and really, really funny.'

She also couldn’t resist throwing in a little jab at Cowell.

“Simon and I have known each other since he turned the Spice Girls down when we tried to get him to sign us. I love reminding him of that!” she joked.

She also opened up about the rough patch she went through during her last year on the show.

“I was not in a good place,” Brown shared, referring to her 2018 split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. “It was tough.”

