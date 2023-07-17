Sofía Vergara 'Really Wanted to Share a Child' With Joe Manganiello Before Divorce Shocker
After seven years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways, and according to a source, one of the reasons could have been that the Columbia native had to abandon her dreams of having another child.
"Sofía really wanted to share a child with Joe, but they both have come to the conclusion that they're too old," a source spilled.
The insider claimed the pair, who got married in 2015, had been trying to conceive a baby since the wedding.
However, the Modern Family star, 51, was adamant on not using in vitro fertilization (IVF), as she had a terrible experiemnce with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.
Loeb and Vergara underwent IVF treatments in 2013, resulting in two embryos, which were frozen.
After they broke up, Loeb fought to keep them, but the court eventually ruled in the brunette beauty's favor.
In 2021, the court granted her request for a Permanent Injunction, adding that Loeb is not able "to create a child without the explicit written permission of the other person," according to court documents.
"The entire process took a lot out of Sofía," the source shared. "She didn't want Nick to raise children that were biologically half hers."
As OK! previously reported, the TV personality and the Magic Mike star, 46, called it quits on July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the former flames announced.
It wasn't a total surprise the pair were having issues, as they "have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider dished.
Meanwhile, another source said the two had been "living separate lives" for quite some time.
"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home," the insider noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
National Enquirer spoke with the source.