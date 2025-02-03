or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Bravo
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Sold on SLC' Star Jennifer Yeo Reveals Where the Presidio Real Estate Team Stands After Dramatic First Season: 'It's an Interesting Dynamic'

Composite photo of Jennifer Yeo and the Presidio team.
Source: BRAVO

'Sold on SLC' boss Jennifer Yeo exclusively tells OK! about the current dynamic between the members of the Presidio team.

By:

Feb. 3 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Yeo may be a rookie when it comes to reality television — but not in real estate.

The Sold on SLC star launched her highly successful brokerage, Presidio, in 2011 and has been courting the most impressive agents in Utah ever since. However, once Bravo cameras started rolling on her business, Yeo realized she'd entered a whole new ball game.

Article continues below advertisement
sold on slc star jennifer yeo where presidio team stands first season
Source: BRAVO

Jennifer Yeo launched Presidio Real Estate in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

The entrepreneur chats exclusively with OK! about where the cast stands after an infidelity rumor rocked the team, what she'll be doing differently should they get a second season and why viewers cannot get enough of Salt Lake City.

During the series' debut season, the brokers attended a party at Malaysia Fua's home, where her friend claimed fellow agent Matthew Jones was allegedly seen frequenting a local strip club despite his longtime marriage to Nicole Jones. Wanting to be truthful, Fua confronted Jones during the event, leading everyone at the company to become embroiled in the mess.

Article continues below advertisement
sold on slc star jennifer yeo where presidio team stands first season
Source: BRAVO

A cheating rumor rocked the 'Sold on SLC' cast during their debut season.

Article continues below advertisement

"You'd be surprised by the people who are taking a big breather from each other," Yeo explains about how the allegation split the group apart. "There's a few people who are still cohesive. But it's an interesting dynamic to put our lives out there, our honesty, our truth and have it played back in real time. You're like, 'Wow, I didn't realize that's how you felt about me.'"

With one installment of the show under her belt, the businesswoman says there are quite a few things she's learned from watching the episodes back. "One of my biggest mistakes was not listening to my producer. She told me over and over again, don't have conversations off-camera and I did," she reveals.

MORE ON:
Bravo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sold on slc star jennifer yeo where presidio team stands first season
Source: BRAVO

Jennifer Yeo reveals she won't have 'off-camera' conversations should the show get a second season.

Article continues below advertisement

"Because that was such a massive blow-up for Matt, my anger, frustration and disappointment with him was off-camera and not on-camera. All everyone got to see is me supporting him. It makes me look like I'm unbiasedly caring for this guy," Yeo adds. "The truth is, I wasn't. I was like, 'You messed up! You hurt your wife. You hurt your kids. Clean this up!' Nobody got to see that."

"Right now, I'm this biased business owner. I'm like, 'Well, you didn't really get to see it because of my poor choice to do it off-camera.' If we do get a second season, that will never happen again," she admits.

Article continues below advertisement
sold on slc star jennifer yeo where presidio team stands first season
Source: BRAVO

Jennifer Yeo thinks the 'different culture' of Salt Lake City is perfect for reality television.

Article continues below advertisement

Sold on SLC joins shows like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that have lifted the lid on what's going on in the religion-focused city — and viewers are obsessed.

"I think it has to do with the fact that we're one of the highest-priced real estate states in the entire country," Yeo notes of the intrigue of the area. "Yet, we can't buy beer after 10:00 p.m. at a grocery store; you won't see liquor at a Target, whereas you could go to California and see bottles of wine everywhere. We have this really different culture that everyone has to stick by. It's unique and interesting to people because the religion really takes over here."

Sold on SLC's season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The series is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.