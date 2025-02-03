'Sold on SLC' Star Jennifer Yeo Reveals Where the Presidio Real Estate Team Stands After Dramatic First Season: 'It's an Interesting Dynamic'

"You'd be surprised by the people who are taking a big breather from each other," Yeo explains about how the allegation split the group apart. "There's a few people who are still cohesive. But it's an interesting dynamic to put our lives out there, our honesty, our truth and have it played back in real time. You're like, 'Wow, I didn't realize that's how you felt about me.'"

With one installment of the show under her belt, the businesswoman says there are quite a few things she's learned from watching the episodes back. "One of my biggest mistakes was not listening to my producer. She told me over and over again, don't have conversations off-camera and I did," she reveals.