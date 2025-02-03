'Sold on SLC' Star Jennifer Yeo Reveals Where the Presidio Real Estate Team Stands After Dramatic First Season: 'It's an Interesting Dynamic'
Jennifer Yeo may be a rookie when it comes to reality television — but not in real estate.
The Sold on SLC star launched her highly successful brokerage, Presidio, in 2011 and has been courting the most impressive agents in Utah ever since. However, once Bravo cameras started rolling on her business, Yeo realized she'd entered a whole new ball game.
The entrepreneur chats exclusively with OK! about where the cast stands after an infidelity rumor rocked the team, what she'll be doing differently should they get a second season and why viewers cannot get enough of Salt Lake City.
During the series' debut season, the brokers attended a party at Malaysia Fua's home, where her friend claimed fellow agent Matthew Jones was allegedly seen frequenting a local strip club despite his longtime marriage to Nicole Jones. Wanting to be truthful, Fua confronted Jones during the event, leading everyone at the company to become embroiled in the mess.
"You'd be surprised by the people who are taking a big breather from each other," Yeo explains about how the allegation split the group apart. "There's a few people who are still cohesive. But it's an interesting dynamic to put our lives out there, our honesty, our truth and have it played back in real time. You're like, 'Wow, I didn't realize that's how you felt about me.'"
With one installment of the show under her belt, the businesswoman says there are quite a few things she's learned from watching the episodes back. "One of my biggest mistakes was not listening to my producer. She told me over and over again, don't have conversations off-camera and I did," she reveals.
- 'It Was My Best Year Ever': How 'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Is Killing It In Quarantine, Gives Essential Tips For Buyers
- Paige DeSorbo Claps Back at Austen Kroll for Insisting Rumors of Her Dating New Man Are True Amid Craig Conover Split
- Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Admit the Dynamics During Season 9 of 'Summer House' Were 'Interesting' After New Cast Members Joined
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Because that was such a massive blow-up for Matt, my anger, frustration and disappointment with him was off-camera and not on-camera. All everyone got to see is me supporting him. It makes me look like I'm unbiasedly caring for this guy," Yeo adds. "The truth is, I wasn't. I was like, 'You messed up! You hurt your wife. You hurt your kids. Clean this up!' Nobody got to see that."
"Right now, I'm this biased business owner. I'm like, 'Well, you didn't really get to see it because of my poor choice to do it off-camera.' If we do get a second season, that will never happen again," she admits.
Sold on SLC joins shows like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that have lifted the lid on what's going on in the religion-focused city — and viewers are obsessed.
"I think it has to do with the fact that we're one of the highest-priced real estate states in the entire country," Yeo notes of the intrigue of the area. "Yet, we can't buy beer after 10:00 p.m. at a grocery store; you won't see liquor at a Target, whereas you could go to California and see bottles of wine everywhere. We have this really different culture that everyone has to stick by. It's unique and interesting to people because the religion really takes over here."
Sold on SLC's season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The series is available to stream the next day on Peacock.