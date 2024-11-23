or
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Are 'in Love' as Romance Heats Up

Photo of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson.
Source: @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson were first linked romantically in October 2023.

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Sophie Turner still appears to be in the honeymoon phase with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, after more than one year of dating.

The couple was first linked romantically in October 2023 — just one month after the Game of Thrones star's ex-husband, Joe Jonas, shocking filed for divorce in September of last year.

sophie turner peregrine pearson in love romance heats up
Source: @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie Turner wished her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, a happy birthday via Instagram last month.

Turner seems happier than ever since moving on from the Jonas Brothers band member, as a source recently gushed to a news publication: "They’re in love."

As OK! previously reported, the situation is still quite sour for the "Cake by the Ocean" singer — who shares two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with the Dark Phoenix actress.

sophie turner peregrine pearson in love romance heats up
Source: @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie Turner started dating Peregrine Pearson roughly one month after her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce in September 2023.

"Joe's trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie’s with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single," a separate confidante claimed back in October.

"It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship,” the source mentioned. "He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."

According ot the insider, some people close to Turner think she may have moved on with Peregrine too fast and assumed it would simply "be a quick fling" — "especially Joe."

"But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the confidante complained. "She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!"

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner

sophie turner peregrine pearson in love romance heats up
Source: @sophiet/Instagram

A source said Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are 'in love.'

Turner wasn't shy to show off her relationship with the British aristocrat for his birthday last month, when she took to Instagram with a carousel of images featuring the lovebirds together throughout the past year.

"Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving 🎈," the caption read.

Turner ended up clapping back at haters in the comments section of the post, as many social media users were being negative toward Pearson and her romance due to the Joan actress and Jonas' relationship demise.

"Hey guys, I would love if there was no hate towards ANYONE in these comment sections. Love you 😘," she wrote beneath her post, as some trolls criticized Jonas and praised Turner for leaving him.

sophie turner peregrine pearson in love romance heats up
Source: @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have been spotted packing on the PDA during various outings.

Among questionable comments included a fan stating, "The height difference you deserve 🙌," and a hater ridiculing: "Wow that was fast, didn't really love Joe did you?"

"This is what I call an upgrade 👌🏻," a third supporter declared, while a fourth admirer admitted, "Sophie seems to be happier in this relationship. That's all that matters. Good for her!"

Turner and Jonas were married for four years after tying the knot in May 2019 during a surprise Vegas wedding. The former flames had a lavish ceremony at the Château de Tourreau in Provence, France, one month later.

The former Disney Channel star shockingly filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair finalizing it one year later.

