Megyn Kelly Regrets Getting the COVID Vaccine: 'I Would've Been Fine'
Megyn Kelly revealed that she wishes she hadn't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in her Thursday, September 7, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"I do regret getting the vaccine — even though I’m a 52-year-old woman — because I don’t think I needed it," she explained. "I think I would’ve been fine."
The journalist said that she had gotten COVID "many times" in the past, but after receiving the vaccine, she "tested positive for an autoimmune issue" during her annual physical.
"I asked her [rheumatologist], ‘Do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the d--- booster and then got COVID within three weeks?’" Kelly recalled. "And she said, ‘Yes.’ I wasn’t the only one she’d seen with it."
This isn't the first time the podcast host has claimed the vaccine caused serious medical complications.
"A scary # of kids are dying after taking the Covid vax - from myocarditis among other injuries," she tweeted in October 2022. "HOW DARE THE CDC ADD THIS TO ITS LIST OF SCHOOL VACCINATIONS? Don’t listen. Be v careful w/ your teenage boys in partic but girls too. These are not honest brokers. This is dangerous!"
- Megyn Kelly Interviewing Donald Trump Years After Nasty Feud: It's 'Not Easy'
- Megyn Kelly Begs Mitch McConnell, 81, to Retire After Health Scares: 'Don't Make Us Watch You Deteriorate'
- Megyn Kelly Declares Donald Trump Winner of Republican Debate Despite His Absence, Calls Tucker Carlson Interview 'Good Stuff'
Kelly was blasted in the comments section for allegedly using her platform to spread "dangerous misinformation."
"This is all a lie. Zero sources," actor Ethan Embry replied, while journalist Victoria Brownworth called the tweet "a total fabrication."
"Why hasn’t Twitter taken this down for misinformation?" another user asked. "It’s been reported multiple times and it’s factually untrue. Has Twitter just given up on monitoring Covid misinformation?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A week before her initial tweet, Kelly told Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report that she once thought the vaccine was a "miracle" but that "COVID overreach really upset" her.
"The vaccines and the information about the damage that the vaccines are doing versus their efficacy is dark," she insisted at the time. "Why is it being buried? Why can’t we talk about it?"