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'South Park' Creators Say Show Will Be Renamed 'South America' Ahead of Season Premiere in Sarcastic Response to Donald Trump's Recent Name Changes

Split photo of Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said the show will be renamed as 'South America' following Donald Trump's name changing frenzy.

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Sept. 9 2026, Updated 12:03 p.m. ET

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South Park’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced via a social media post that they plan to rename the show to South America.

The iconic animated comedy will return for its 29th season in September.

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'South Park' Creators Poke Fun at Donald Trump After Emmy Win

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Image of 'South Park' won its fifth Emmy Award on September 6.
Source: MEGA

'South Park' won its fifth Emmy Award on September 6.

South Park, a staple of American topical satire since its 1997 debut, won its fifth Emmy Award on September 6.

Soon after that, the creators took to social media to mock President Donald Trump's recent name changes of the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario to Gulf of America and Lake America, respectively, without even mentioning him in the post.

“Following their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program, South Park is making a big change. Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone announce,” the caption for the X post began.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA,” the statement continued.

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Source: @SOUTHPARK/X

'South Park' creators mocked Donald Trump on social media.

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Image of 'South Park' creators called out Donald Trump's bizarre name changing frenzy with a satirical post.
Source: MEGA

'South Park' creators called out Donald Trump's bizarre name changing frenzy with a satirical post.

They further mocked Paramount due to the $16 million settlement they reached with Trump after he sued the conglomerate.

“We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount -- a Skydance Capitulation,” they stated.

“The 29th Season of the award-winning series will premiere Wednesday, September 16th, at 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central,” the caption went on, adding, “New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ around the world, with next-day availability in the U.S., Canada and Australia.”

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Social Media Users Applauded 'South Park' Creators' Bold Move

Image of MAGA supporters slammed 'South Park' creators over their joke.
Source: MEGA

MAGA supporters slammed 'South Park' creators over their joke.

While many MAGA supporters called out the creators for their social media joke, which included even changing the name of the account to South America, others commented in support.

“Oh my sweet and salty Jesus. Bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google” was savage enough, but 'Paramount: A Skydance Capitulation' followed by SOUTH AMERICA? Parker and Stone have apparently selected industrial-grade contempt, and I am f—--- here for it,” one person wrote.

Image of a social media user stated that Trey Parker and Matt Stone will never let 'a good joke go to waste.'
Source: MEGA

A social media user stated that Trey Parker and Matt Stone will never let 'a good joke go to waste.'

“That is the sharper read here. Not just a joke about Trump renaming things, but two creators confident enough to publicly ridicule their own parent company with its own microphone,” another commented.

“The rename to South America is genuinely the most South Park way to handle corporate groveling I've ever seen,” a third person chimed in.

“Gotta be one of the best things a company can do, have fun with it all. W,” another fan praised.

“Trey and Matt are never going to let a good joke go to waste,” one user claimed.

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