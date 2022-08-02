Awkward? 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo On Filming With Ex Craig Conover & His New Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo
Naomie Olindo has made her grand return to Southern Charm. After taking a season off, the Bravo star is back and spilling the tea about what is was like to film with her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover and his new girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.
“I was excited to meet her,” Olindo shockingly told David Yontef during the August 2 episode of the "Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef" podcast.
“I really like Paige. I think she and Craig are a really good match. I think they seem very happy. And I, I love that for him,” the southern belle explained, adding that there is “absolutely no bad blood between” them.
“I’ve heard Craig say that she just really accepts him for who he is and it seems to be mutual… What is better than that?” she continued of the couple.
As for deciding to return to the beloved Bravo series? Olindo admitted she was initially hesitant. “I spoke to everybody really, aside from like one person… I said, you know, 'How would you feel about me coming back? I’m kind of in a weird place," she explained. "I’m a little bit lost. And I know filming is like coming up ... I think this might be good for me. Would you be supportive?’ And everybody was like, ‘Hell yeah, come on.'”
When pressed for which one of her cast mates were not as welcoming? “A young lady named Kathryn," Olindo admitted, referring to costar Kathryn Dennis, someone Olindo does not see herself ever being friends with.
"It’s not really like something I think about,” she said of potentially reaching out. “She’s just like, not really a part of my life… [And] you just don’t have to be friends with everyone. And I think that’s something I’m learning as I get older. It’s like, I don’t have to be around somebody if it’s not somebody that I want to be around.”