Spencer Pratt & Bethenny Frankel SLAM 'Friends' Alum Lisa Kudrow As 'One Of The Worst Humans'
The celebrity slams continue! The Hills alum Spencer Pratt took a page out of Jojo Siwa's book and named Lisa Kudrow as the "rudest celebrity" he'd ever met in a recent TikTok.
"Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends," the television personality dished in a short clip shared on Friday, September 2. "Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far."
SPENCER PRATT DISHES ON BEING PERCEIVED AS THE VILLAIN FOLLOWING 'THE HILLS': 'I DIDN'T GET TO BE BATMAN, I ONLY GOT TO BE THE JOKER'
The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel — who has recently been on a rampage, trashing fellow celebs in social media posts — was quick to agree with Pratt.
"That’s crazy," she replied in the comment section. "She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."
SPENCER PRATT SHARES SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE DEEMING HIM A 'VICTIM' IN 'THE HILLS' AFTER WIFE HEIDI MONTAG SLAMMED LAUREN CONRAD FOR TREATING HER LIKE A 'DOG'
Although Frankel failed to elaborate on the alleged wild interaction with the Easy A actress, Pratt added, "If this hit[s] million plus views i will think about telling the story."
As OK! previously reported, Frankel has been calling out famous figures left and right, from the Kanye West to Meghan Markle — who she likened to a "housewife" on one of Bravo's hit shows. Earlier this week, the Bravolebrity dragged the Kardashians for photoshopping their Instagram photos, claiming it creates insecurities and body image issues.
"The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal," she wrote. "It’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing."
Frankel later joked she follows West on social media because he gives "negative 54.7 f**ks" but she doesn't "understand anything he's talking about."
"Like, there's some language that's going on and he's like targeting people, or I don't know, but can someone translate?" she said. "He gets so many likes, and it was, you get so many likes, so everybody must know what the f**k he's talking about. I'm entertained. I don't even know who he's talking about and I'm invested."