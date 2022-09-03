Spencer Pratt & Bethenny Frankel SLAM 'Friends' Alum Lisa Kudrow As 'One Of The Worst Humans'

"Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends," the television personality dished in a short clip shared on Friday, September 2. "Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far."

SPENCER PRATT DISHES ON BEING PERCEIVED AS THE VILLAIN FOLLOWING 'THE HILLS': 'I DIDN'T GET TO BE BATMAN, I ONLY GOT TO BE THE JOKER'

The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel — who has recently been on a rampage, trashing fellow celebs in social media posts — was quick to agree with Pratt.