Spencer Pratt Claims 2 Oscar Winners Reached Out With Their Support as He Runs for L.A. Mayor: 'If Their Reps Try to Deny This, I Have Witnesses'

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Spencer Pratt may have played it up for the cameras while filming The Hills, but the reality star insisted there's nothing phony about his run for mayor of Los Angeles, Calif. Despite his lack of a political background — other than graduating with a degree in political science — the father-of-two has made strides in his campaign, claiming he's even had A-list stars secretly pledge their support.

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Spencer Pratt Names His Alleged Celebrity Supporters

Source: @spencerpratt/instagram Spencer Pratt claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx both gave him their support as he runs for mayor of L.A.

"I don’t name-drop, but I had two of my favorite people ever support me. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx both said, 'Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again,'" he spilled in a new interview. "If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses." Pratt, 42, said hearing from the movie stars was "an out-of-body experience." Neither Foxx nor DiCaprio have commented on the situation.

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What Inspired His Political Run?

Source: mega The reality star said he has 'multiple witnesses' that can back up his story.

Pratt's bid for mayor stems from his frustration over the way the January 2025 California wildfires were handled, as he, wife Heidi Montag and countless others watched their homes burn to the ground. When asked to name the moment he started to take the election more seriously, he told Us Weekly, "It was always very serious, but when I announced [my run] in front of thousands of fire victims, everyone cheered so much that it kicked off a new path of being taken seriously. And as I go to all of these communities and meet with community leaders, they just have so much faith in me."

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Source: @spencerpratt/instagram Spencer Pratt was inspired to run for office after the tragic 2025 wildfires in California.

The MTV alum doesn't think his lack of a political career gives him a setback, as he claimed, "The government experience we’re living under is an actual living nightmare." "Their experience literally burns down 7,000 houses, burns people alive and gives 70,000 drug addicts needles and pipes and tourniquets, and lets them OD on the street," he explained. "Anybody that’s voting for me already lives under their failures of government experience."

Is Spencer Pratt Part of the MAGA Movement?

Source: mega The political candidate doesn't identify as Democrat or Republican.