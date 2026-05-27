Spencer Pratt Declares Independence Ahead of L.A. Mayoral Primary
May 27 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Spencer Pratt has made headlines with his bold statements regarding his political affiliations as the Los Angeles mayoral primary approaches. The reality star insists he does not identify as either a Republican or a Democrat.
Rejecting Republican and Democrat Labels
On Saturday, May 23, Pratt expressed his frustrations through X, stating, “Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe. There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name.” He emphasizes that he is an independent community advocate who is “a p----- off Angeleno who loves my city.”
Despite being registered as a Republican since 2020, Pratt campaigns as an independent candidate. His recent statements raise questions about his true political loyalties.
In an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson, Pratt discussed his experiences with safety as a reality star. “When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats. I had so much security and police and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun,” he explained. He stressed the need for a Concealed Carry Weapon license, attributing his alignment with Republicans to their support for such licenses.
His opponents, including Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, have labeled him a “MAGA Republican” in campaign ads. This characterization has sparked debate among voters.
Donald Trump Endorses Pratt’s Mayoral Campaign
President Donald Trump has also publicly endorsed Pratt, stating, “I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character.” Trump acknowledged Pratt’s popularity among MAGA supporters.
- Donald Trump Endorses Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor After Hearing Reality Star Is a 'Big MAGA Person'
- Spencer Pratt's Political Career Plans Explained Following His Los Angeles Mayoral Bid Announcement
- Spencer Pratt Calls Jesus Christ His 'Political Role Model' as He Skewers Politicians in L.A. Mayoral Race
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While Pratt has garnered support from celebrities like Meghan McCain and Kristin Cavallari, he has faced criticism for his lack of political experience. Drew Carey, the host of The Price Is Right, publicly questioned Pratt’s qualifications, stating, “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a--.”
Polls Show Pratt Facing an Uphill Battle
As the primary election on June 2 approaches, Pratt trails behind Bass in the polls, according to Newsweek. If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff election will take place on November 3.
What lies ahead for Spencer Pratt in the political arena remains uncertain, but his candidacy continues to generate buzz as election day nears.