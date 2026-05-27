Spencer Pratt Declares Independence Ahead of L.A. Mayoral Primary

Spencer Pratt has made headlines with his bold statements regarding his political affiliations as the Los Angeles mayoral primary approaches. The reality star insists he does not identify as either a Republican or a Democrat.

On Saturday, May 23, Pratt expressed his frustrations through X, stating, “Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe. There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name.” He emphasizes that he is an independent community advocate who is “a p----- off Angeleno who loves my city.”

Despite being registered as a Republican since 2020, Pratt campaigns as an independent candidate. His recent statements raise questions about his true political loyalties.

In an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson, Pratt discussed his experiences with safety as a reality star. “When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats. I had so much security and police and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun,” he explained. He stressed the need for a Concealed Carry Weapon license, attributing his alignment with Republicans to their support for such licenses.

His opponents, including Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, have labeled him a “MAGA Republican” in campaign ads. This characterization has sparked debate among voters.