Spencer Pratt Gloats Over Jimmy Kimmel Cancelation Rumors After Bitter Feud: 'Things Are Looking Up'
Sept. 9 2026, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET
Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt took to social media to celebrate debunked rumors that ABC is planning to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Reports surfaced on Tuesday, September 8, claiming the network does not plan to renew host Jimmy Kimmel's contract after it expires in May 2027.
Pratt quickly reacted on X, writing, "[Gavin] Newsom and Kimmel gone next year?? Be still, my laughing heart! Things are looking UP, fam."
He also posted a lengthy video mocking Kimmel's career, calling it an "Apology Tour with commercials.”
However, an ABC Entertainment spokesperson quickly shut down the cancelation rumors, calling the reports "purely speculative" and inaccurate.
The bad blood between the two men stems from earlier this year. In May, Kimmel aired a late-night monologue heavily mocking Pratt's rising popularity during his run for L.A. mayor.
Inside Jimmy Kimmel and Spencer Pratt's Feud
After Pratt placed third in the June primary election and failed to make the runoff, Kimmel famously joked on-air that he had rented a U-Haul van to help Pratt fulfill his campaign promise to pack up and leave Los Angeles.
The reality star responded by posting footage of his ruined Pacific Palisades home (destroyed in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires), proving he had nothing left to pack.
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The comedian has had a chaotic year.
Following a brief, highly publicized six-day suspension by ABC over on-air comments regarding the death of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, Kimmel's return episode pulled in a historic 6.26 to 6.3 million linear viewers.
This more than tripled his usual audience, making it the second most-watched broadcast in the show's 23-year history and his biggest ratings night in over a decade.
After CBS canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in May 2026, Kimmel absorbed much of the displaced audience.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Viewership Has Increased
In June, Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged a staggering 3.15 million total viewers per night, marking a 24 percent increase in total viewership and a massive 112 percent jump in the coveted 18-49 advertiser demographic compared to the previous month. It became the single highest monthly ratings average the program has ever recorded in its entire run.
He's currently locked into a contract extension through May 2027.
As for Pratt, after his third-place finish in the June primary election, the former reality show star has pivoted from political candidate to political activist and industry lobbyist.